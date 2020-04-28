When Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings were underway, there was no shortage of outcry from Democratic women senators about how Christine Blasey Ford deserved to be believed because, well, she just did.

It’s amazing to witness the about-face from those same Democratic women senators now that Joe Biden’s the one in the hot seat. Take Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, for instance. She was among the most vocal voices calling for Kavanaugh’s head on a pike. But when it comes to Joe Biden?

Well, that’s good enough for her!

Pepperidge Farm remembers.

What’s really interesting is Gillibrand’s vehement insistence that Biden “has vehemently denied this allegation.” When exactly did that happen?

Guess we’re not supposed to care about that. Kirsten Gillibrand stands by Joe Biden and that should be good enough for us.

She’s a joke.

