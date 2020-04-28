When Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings were underway, there was no shortage of outcry from Democratic women senators about how Christine Blasey Ford deserved to be believed because, well, she just did.

It’s amazing to witness the about-face from those same Democratic women senators now that Joe Biden’s the one in the hot seat. Take Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, for instance. She was among the most vocal voices calling for Kavanaugh’s head on a pike. But when it comes to Joe Biden?

Notable: @SenGillibrand asked today on a conference call about Tara Reade allegations of assault by @JoeBiden. She says, “I stand by Vice President Biden. He's devoted his life to supporting women and he has vehemently denied this allegation.” Per @JulieNBCNews — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) April 28, 2020

Well, that’s good enough for her!

WOW. Gillibrand does not believe Tara Reade's accusations against Biden… Remember how she treated Kavanaugh? https://t.co/kjXgUSeUWO — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 28, 2020

Pepperidge Farm remembers.

.@SenGillibrand today per NBC: "I stand by Vice President Biden. He's devoted his life to supporting women and he has vehemently denied this allegation.” https://t.co/VOAGtagOVn — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 28, 2020

Gillibrand on allegations against a Democrat: “I stand by Vice President Biden. He’s devoted his life to supporting women and he has vehemently denied this allegation.” Gillibrand on allegations against Kavanaugh: “the question is do we value women? Do we believe women?” pic.twitter.com/Iz0YaODxsd — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 28, 2020

What’s really interesting is Gillibrand’s vehement insistence that Biden “has vehemently denied this allegation.” When exactly did that happen?

Can you link to Joe's vehement denail? (Honest request.) — SOMETHiNG WiCKËD (@som3thingwicked) April 28, 2020

Has he denied it, though? Hard to deny it if you’re never asked about it. If he has indeed “vehemently denied” it, please shoot me a link to a story containing his statement. — Chris Stamper (@CStamper_) April 28, 2020

When is someone going to get around to asking Joe Biden about it? https://t.co/LW5FdB7lU4 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 28, 2020

When has he denied the accusation. No "journalist" has had the gall to ask him — Rodger Podacter (@RodgerPodacter) April 28, 2020

Guess we’re not supposed to care about that. Kirsten Gillibrand stands by Joe Biden and that should be good enough for us.

Kirsten Gilibrand is Hillary Clinton without the charming personality. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 28, 2020

She’s a joke.

Sen. Gillibrand on then-Sen. Al Franken (D) in demanding his resignation: “Enough is enough. The women who have come forward are brave and I believe them.” https://t.co/FcYF7LU7FB — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 28, 2020

This from the Senator who drove Al Franken out and said Bill Clinton should have resigned for the Lewinsky affair is just the best one yet https://t.co/YGLl4PjrPo — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) April 28, 2020