In case you missed it, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is expected to run out of money at any moment:

NEW: SBA expects to run out of money for emergency coronavirus loans for small businesses imminently—*this afternoon,* sources tell me. The $349 billion in the PPP program is meant to help cover payroll. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 15, 2020

This is a big deal: "A $349 billion federal relief program for U.S. small businesses is expected to run out of money this afternoon, with many still waiting to get a lifeline, according to officials familiar with the situation." https://t.co/0TWXY8W8vY — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) April 15, 2020

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is understandably upset. Unfortunately, he doesn’t seem to know who he should be upset with:

Really wish Congress and admin would have taken the approach of erring on the side of overshooting. Was clear at the time this was not going to be anywhere near enough money. https://t.co/XKubd3WMH0 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 15, 2020

“Congress and admin,” you say, Chris?

Congress is holding it up, or Congressional Dems are holding it up? — Ryan Ellis (@RyanLEllis) April 15, 2020

An attempt to double the size of PPP was killed by House Democrats LAST WEEK. https://t.co/e6X65NjzR6 — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) April 15, 2020

I really wish Nancy Pelosi and Democrats didn't block a bill to increase the funding by $250 billion, Chris. To quote Pelosi when she defended blocking the bill: "No data as to why we need it." https://t.co/5Ey8n17vqO — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 15, 2020

The SBA expects to run out of money for emergency coronavirus loans for small businesses TODAY.@senatemajldr McConnell & GOP tried to pass additional $250B in funds for small businesses. Democrats blocked it. "No data as to why we need it," Pelosi said. Remember this. pic.twitter.com/3OF592JOw3 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 15, 2020

Last week, Mitch tried to increase #PaycheckProtectionProgram by $250 Billion. Nancy Pelosi called it a "stunt" and said there's "no data as to why we need it.” Today, PPP is running out. pic.twitter.com/cPwy2tdPHz — Team Mitch (Text MITCH to 47360) (@Team_Mitch) April 15, 2020

Sure sounds like this is on the Democrats, Chris.

This isn’t a congress problem. It’s not a government problem. It’s a problem caused exclusively by Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. As of today they’re still inventing things to ask for in a decision that should’ve been made last week. https://t.co/oD9zk77Y6i — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) April 15, 2020

It’s not gridlock. It’s not a disagreement. It’s not dysfunction nor is it brinksmanship. DEMOCRATS didn’t want to lose a chance for goodies so they’ll potentially force millions to lose their jobs until they can come up with something they want. This is not complicated. — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) April 15, 2020

It really isn’t. The Democrats effed up again. Chris should know this.

