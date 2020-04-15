In case you missed it, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is expected to run out of money at any moment:

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is understandably upset. Unfortunately, he doesn’t seem to know who he should be upset with:

“Congress and admin,” you say, Chris?

Sure sounds like this is on the Democrats, Chris.

It really isn’t. The Democrats effed up again. Chris should know this.

