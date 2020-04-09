As Twitchy told you, CNN went and pulled a CNN and changed their headline on Democrats’ latest attempt to hold aid to businesses hostage in the name of pushing an agenda.

But CNN’s not the only Real News outlet that knows how to play that game.

Here’s Politico:

And no collection of hackery would be complete without the New York Times:

Our Guardians of Truth, ladies and gentlemen.

We’ll let GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw have the last word:

