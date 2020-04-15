As Twitchy told you yesterday, CNN recently ran a story that might as well have been written by the ChiComs themselves, “straight-up [regurgitating] Chinese propaganda.”

CNN or a press release from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army? Spot the difference: pic.twitter.com/goUaYpTQTj — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) April 14, 2020

"The single update from our international site’s 24-7 Live Story to which you’re referring explicitly states the sourcing as a PLA story and identifies the Global Times as 'a state-run tabloid.' That transparency is key as a global news source serving a global audience,"-CNN spox — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) April 14, 2020

CNN must’ve gotten tired of all the people calling them out for doing the ChiComs’ dirty work, because they’ve made some, um, adjustments to their original story.

UPDATE – CNN has totally overhauled its story, including its headline: https://t.co/33BcBfhJK1 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 15, 2020

CNN published Chinese propaganda praising China, degrading the U.S. Navy CNN took heat for it. Now the story is unrecognizable from when it first published, including its headline, lede, everything. https://t.co/s7jK5lcWPm — 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚢 𝚌𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚖𝚎 𝚍𝚛. 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚒𝚍-𝟷𝟿 (@BecketAdams) April 15, 2020

The headline, which initially read “China’s PLA Navy is controlling coronavirus and aircraft carrier’s deployment proves it, report says.” Here’s the headline now:

That is … not the same thing.

And, as the Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams reports, “the opening paragraphs have also been heavily amended.” Click the link to see how.

Notably — but not surprisingly — CNN’s report contains no editor’s note or note of any kind acknowledging the significant changes that were made — or anything even remotely resembling an apology for parroting ChiCom propaganda.

At this point, we’d expect nothing else from them.