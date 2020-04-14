Nothing to see here, just an American (supposed?) news outlet flat out sharing Communist propaganda.
Meep.
CNN or a press release from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army? Spot the difference: pic.twitter.com/goUaYpTQTj
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) April 14, 2020
So … CNN is officially the Chinese News Network?
It’s like word-for-word.
And they keep telling us how Fox News is ‘state-sponsored media’.
Yowza.
"The single update from our international site’s 24-7 Live Story to which you’re referring explicitly states the sourcing as a PLA story and identifies the Global Times as 'a state-run tabloid.' That transparency is key as a global news source serving a global audience,"-CNN spox
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) April 14, 2020
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Alrighty then, dude.
Wow. CNN article just straight up regurgitated Chinese propaganda. @ShelbyTalcott reports: https://t.co/biSsqrOw7e pic.twitter.com/d2KSiMHP2k
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 14, 2020
From the Daily Caller:
NN published a report Monday from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) about how the country’s Navy is reportedly doing a much better job containing the novel coronavirus than its American counterparts.
The report came from China’s English PLA website, CNN noted. The network wrote that their Navy “has done a much better job controlling coronavirus than the US Navy,” according to the PLA.
Portions of CNN’s write-up are extremely similar to the PLA’s military press release.
If by ‘extremely similar’ she means almost word for word, yup.
Great and terrifying find.
Chinese collusion > Russian collusion
Who will investigate @CNN ?
— John Cereghin (@Pilgrimway) April 14, 2020
Where is Brian Stelter when we need him?!
Oh, wait.
***
