Nothing to see here, just an American (supposed?) news outlet flat out sharing Communist propaganda.

Meep.

So … CNN is officially the Chinese News Network?

It’s like word-for-word.

And they keep telling us how Fox News is ‘state-sponsored media’.

Yowza.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Alrighty then, dude.

From the Daily Caller:

NN published a report Monday from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) about how the country’s Navy is reportedly doing a much better job containing the novel coronavirus than its American counterparts.

The report came from China’s English PLA website, CNN noted. The network wrote that their Navy “has done a much better job controlling coronavirus than the US Navy,” according to the PLA.

Portions of CNN’s write-up are extremely similar to the PLA’s military press release.

If by ‘extremely similar’ she means almost word for word, yup.

Great and terrifying find.

Where is Brian Stelter when we need him?!

Oh, wait.

***

