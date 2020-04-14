By now, you’ve probably at least heard about Josh Rogin’s explosive report in the Washington Post revealing that the U.S. State Department knew about safety and security issues at the Wuhan laboratory that was conducting studies on bat-borne coronavirus.

This report lends still more credibility to Sen. Tom Cotton’s suggestion that COVID19 may have been released from the lab.

2yrs ago, US diplomats warned about safety problems at the Wuhan virology lab and said lab’s work on bat coronaviruses could become a new SARs pandemic. A month ago, @SenTomCotton left door open to this scenario. He was lampooned in the media for it. https://t.co/0BL4WUPlYc — John Noonan (@noonanjo) April 14, 2020

Looking back at Cotton's statements, it certainly seems like what he said was not irresponsible in the way it was portrayed. And the claim he said it was a bioweapon doesn't reflect what was actually said in the interviews cited. pic.twitter.com/dTeY8vagbR — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 14, 2020

At the time Cotton made his remarks, he was dragged through the mud by the media — including, yes, the Washington Post — and liberal ChiCom apologists for trafficking in a debunked conspiracy theory.

It seems fair at this point to suggest that Cotton deserves an apology from those who dismissed his evidently valid concerns.

I realize February was 100 years ago, but try to recall the reaction to anyone who even pointed out the existence and location of this lab. https://t.co/AnDwuGFHKR — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) April 14, 2020

But Cotton shouldn’t hold his breath for an apology from Area Expert™ Tom Nichols. As an Expert™, Tom Nichols is never, ever wrong about anything, and therefore he has nothing to apologize for.

An issue that might have gotten more traction as "concerns about a lab" instead of Senator Cloud William thundering about "Chinese bioweapon and the Kohms must pay." https://t.co/bbnQK6WRJ8 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2020

Did Cotton thunder about that? We must’ve missed it.

Lots of media outlets — including the Washington Post — owe @SenTomCotton an apology for claiming that he was pushing a "conspiracy theory" for saying the Wuhan outbreak could have originated in this laboratory. The Post's own reporting now confirms this is a real possibility. https://t.co/e0g9QSF98c — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 14, 2020

We're supposed to apologize to Cotton for stepping on this story by going bat-crap crazy (SWIDT) over "Chinese bioweapon" and "China must pay." This is called "Motte and bailey" argumentation: -Extreme charge

-One part is scientifically possible

-I'll take that apology now https://t.co/jdAe8AvsIs — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2020

Except Cotton never made the charge that COVID19 was a “Chinese bioweapon.” Not even Tom’s pretentious busting out of “Motte and bailey” can change that.

1. He didn't leave the door open, he undermined himself by trying to pursue two narratives in two places 2. State's warnings were unheeded, so Trump should be impeached all over again for his inaction and Cotton should show his commitment by filing the first articles himself. https://t.co/pApOL5g5ET — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2020

it was at least 4, not 2. You can keep barking up this tree if you want but it’s very clear you reacted to the initial, now erroneous WaPo headline w/o checking the full comments and have since been trying to drown out that fact with noise. https://t.co/doNPkhSwok https://t.co/kb3PW1rpzJ — John Noonan (@noonanjo) April 14, 2020

Tom hopes loud noises will mask his dishonesty.

Yes, I saw your boss's attempts at damage control the last time, John. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2020

(Note: John Noonan is Senior Counselor for Military & Defense Affairs for Tom Cotton.)

Cotton doesn’t need to do damage control considering he didn’t do anything wrong. Nichols, on the other hand …

The number of strawmen Tom has slain would be considered a genocide if they had standing — Wretched Esq (@WretchedEsq) April 14, 2020

Nobody destroys straw men like you, Tom. You put "Chinese bioweapon" in quotes, whose quote is that? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 14, 2020

Not Tom Cotton’s.

Tom Cotton: "That's not saying this is a bioweapon. But we do know they were investigating and researching coronavirus in that laboratory. It could've been an accidental breach, it could've been a worker that was infected" Tom Nichols: He called it a "Chinese bioweapon" — PoliMath (@politicalmath) April 14, 2020

Tom Cotton has yet to be proven wrong on COVID19. Nichols is another story.

So, did he say: "This is definitely a Chinese bioweapon?" No. Did he say "maybe a bioweapon, even deliberate release? Unlikely but HEY! Ya never know." It is sophistry to let him off the hook for this as though he were just raising a sensible and not-impossible point. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2020

So, Nichols at last admits that Cotton never called COVID19 a Chinese bioweapon, but it’s OK to pretend he did because Tom Cotton is bad.

Then why did you put it in quotes, Tom? Do you need an expert to tell you what quotes mean? https://t.co/BbdrHLEB3E — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 14, 2020

So he didn't say that thing I said he said but he's still Next Hitler. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 14, 2020

Why the hell does anyone still respect Tom Nichols’ takes on anything?

You're a liar, Tom. — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 14, 2020

You’re outright lying. — Smug’s Minion (@MinionSmug) April 14, 2020

This is the definition of gaslighting… Cotton never claimed it was a Chinese bio weapon… Stop making shit up Tom. — Matthew Wichman (@wichman_matthew) April 14, 2020

In other news, the worst person on twitter continues to be the worst person on twitter. Just remember Tom, Trump is not making you do this. The fact that you’re a dishonest hack is all on you. — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) April 14, 2020

Parting evergreen tweet:

***

Related:

Like Rick Wilson, but with hair, Tom Nichols refuses to quit while he’s behind:

Instead of going 16 rounds on this, let’s just skip to the point where you haven’t been able to point to a single quote to justify your accusation and when confronted with that you launch new accusations instead of saying “oops I should have watched the clip before tweeting.” — John Noonan (@noonanjo) April 14, 2020

Maybe it’s concern trolling, but you would have so more credibility on here if you said every once in a while “my bad, got that one wrong” instead of lashing out. Last time we did this with nukes you told me my service *working with nukes* meant I didn’t understand strategy. — John Noonan (@noonanjo) April 14, 2020

I think you have a terrible grip on nuclear strategy, and if serving as a missileer made you an expert, you'd be listening to Bruce Blair, right? — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2020

See this is what I’m talking about. Being condescending does not make you right, no matter how hard you try to belittle people. And it doesn’t cover for gaps in your own knowledge. — John Noonan (@noonanjo) April 14, 2020

John, I disagree with you strongly about nuclear issues and I think you are not only wrong, but you are relying on your experience in a way you'd torch Blair for doing. You can't have it both ways. I think you are "bad at nuclear strategy." I am allowed to hold this view. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2020

I have never attacked his service or dismissed it. You are trying to cover for attacking mine by cloaking yourself in his. Knock it off. — John Noonan (@noonanjo) April 14, 2020

I am not attacking your service. I am attacking your attempt to use your service to insulate yourself from criticism – you are the person who brought it up today, after all- which you are definitely trying to do, and it's unbecoming of you. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2020

Tom lecturing someone else about “unbecoming” behavior is pretty rich.

Tom, near as I can tell Cotton never said it was a "Chinese bioweapon" — a phrase you just put in quotes, e.g. https://t.co/QmpkYC2eT4 https://t.co/kAzyTcGOzf I now think maybe you should apologize for further muddying the waters here. https://t.co/GNgfZlUUuo — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 14, 2020

Cotton: "Did not originate in the food market." Then goes on about "we have similar labs run by the military" He's a smart guy. He knew *exactly* what he was doing. https://t.co/wVqgjfeyQ1 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2020

Words mean things Tom. He didn't say what you insinuated he said. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 14, 2020

With all due respect, you're not making a convincing, slam-dunk argument here for Cotton being irresponsible. You're selectively pulling out his remarks and attributing motivations. Most of the initial criticism ignored exculpatory context. True then, impossible to deny now. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 14, 2020

I'm just asking questions! I can't rule anything out. See how it works? — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2020

We certainly see how Tom Nichols operates.

Here is the Fox interview in question. Host quotes CCP official re: bio warfare and the source of the breakout, but Cotton just responds by saying that the CCP is not forthcoming and the burden of proof is on them. Cotton never says it was a bioweapon.https://t.co/hk0YhOEx2Y — djiddy1 (@djiddy1) April 14, 2020

The only potentially objectionable thing he says is that we know the virus did not come from the market. Unless he knows something we don't. — djiddy1 (@djiddy1) April 14, 2020

And then says, on Twitter – as a defense of something he claims he didn't mean – that "bioweapon" and "deliberate release" are, you know, possible, because, hey, asking questions and stuff. It's a way of repeating the charge, which is some smart lawyering.https://t.co/DXkqPdxvEq — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2020