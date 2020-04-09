Michael McKean is a great actor with a fantastic range (check him out on “Better Call Saul” if you haven’t already).

What he’s not, however, is very tolerant of religious people. At least those of the Christian variety.

Seriously, David St. Hubbins has a real hangup about Christians. Case in point, his take on politicians who happen to believe in the Rapture:

Belief in the Rapture should disqualify anyone from holding public office. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) April 8, 2020

Would you care to show us on the doll where the Christian politician hurt you with his or her Christian beliefs, Michael?

Why? — Jamie Robinson (@JamesRobinsjg01) April 8, 2020

Because Michael’s a bigot, that’s why.

That’s not how Freedom of Religion works but ok. — Dana Healy🌠🐷 (@MASEisHEAvenLY) April 9, 2020

The Constitution and its authors would disagree pretty fervently — Luke Johnson (@JackwagonActual) April 8, 2020

Honest question… do you believe then that Hindus of Muslims or any other religion should be disqualifying as well? — C.J. Ray (@CtotheJRay) April 8, 2020

So should religious bigotry. — Q (@Quirk22) April 8, 2020

Belief in religious test for holding office should disqualify your opinion on who should hold office https://t.co/CriuWFgbHj — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) April 9, 2020

Intolerant bigot — no thanks (@nothanksne1) April 8, 2020

Be better, Michael. It’s not hard.