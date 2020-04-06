Earlier today, Alyssa Milano attempted to set the record straight about her silence on Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden:

I explained my silence on the allegations against Joe Biden in this clip. I am still endorsing @JoeBiden. Listen to this clip to find out why. #MeToo #TimesUp https://t.co/6v7udELEzv — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

There is something to the idea that people are going to weaponize #metoo for political gain. Just look at the replies here and look to see who those accounts are supporting in the primary. There always needs to be a thorough vetting of accusations. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

The only thing she really set the record straight on is that she’s a flaming back of #MeToo hypocrisy. Milano wasn’t fooling anyone, especially Rose McGowan.

But that’s not stopping Alyssa from digging her own grave even deeper:

#BelieveWomen does not mean everyone gets to accuse anyone of anything and that’s that. It means that our societal mindset and default reaction shouldn’t be that women are lying. (Keep reading) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

I believe, along with many others in this space, that accusations need to be investigated with due process for the accused. This is the only way for the movement to work & create the change we are fighting for. Anything less puts the entire movement and women’s equality at risk. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

Hope she’s wearing a flame-resistant thong, because her pants are on fi-yah.

That didn’t age well. — Debbie 🐝 (@debnor8) April 6, 2020

She most definitely does not.

lol you absolute hack — Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) April 6, 2020

Keep digging. — The Humanist Report🌹 (@HumanistReport) April 6, 2020

Just stop. It’s embarrassing at this point. — Joe Biden has Dementia (@amy_men) April 6, 2020

Stop digging. You had no such parameters when Christine Blasey-Ford leveled 100% unsubstantiated bullshit at Brett Kavanaugh. You're a hypocrite. A fraud. https://t.co/d8mQ6ooA5I — RBe (@RBPundit) April 6, 2020

She does not deserve to be taken seriously on women’s issues ever again.

This will be my last statement on this issue. Please be well and take care of each other. Hold each other tight. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

Her “last statement on this issue” should’ve been “Mea culpa. I’m every bit the hypocrite I’ve been accused of being and then some. Shame on me. #MeToo deserves far better.”