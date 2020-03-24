Hold up, everybody. Nancy Pelosi’s got something to say:

JUST IN: Pelosi warns against "poison pills" as Senate negotiators near coronavirus stimulus deal https://t.co/C8PGahJoRp pic.twitter.com/FmwkFWT8rL — The Hill (@thehill) March 24, 2020

More from The Hill:

Pelosi said Democrats remain insistent that a $500 billion allotment to help major industries must include greater oversight and transparency, and she hammered GOP leaders for their resistance to including billions of dollars for food stamps. If Senate and White House negotiators are able to iron out those differences, she said, the House could accept the Senate bill and likely pass it quickly by unanimous consent, allowing the House to remain in recess. But she warned that she’s ready to call the House back to Washington to move the Democrats’ alternative proposal, unveiled Monday night, if her caucus deems the upper chamber bill too favorable toward corporations while neglecting workers and lower-income families. “The easiest way to do it is for us to put aside some of our concerns for another day, and get this done,” she said in an interview with CNBC. “If it has poison pills in it — and they know certain things are poison pills — then they don’t want unanimous consent, they just want an ideological statement.”

If we were Nancy Pelosi, we’d have trouble looking at ourselves in the mirror, too. But someone really needs to get that woman a mirror.

Poison pills like… blackmailing small businesses into a $15/hour minimum wage before they can take a cent of $? Wind and solar? Forced diversity? Who is playing with poison pills here? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 24, 2020

The lack of self-awareness is stunning https://t.co/8hBr9XwEgo — Kemberlee Kaye (@KemberleeKaye) March 24, 2020

JUST IN: Pelosi warns Republicans not to vote on her bill at all. https://t.co/Gc2dfAJtPO — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) March 24, 2020

If Nancy Pelosi is really serious about ridding Congress of poison pills, well …

She is the poison pill in this. https://t.co/MK54nWOoZ1 — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) March 24, 2020

***

