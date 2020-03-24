We give social justice warrior princess Saira Rao a hard time around here. You know, because of all of her bad takes on everything. But she’s only human after all, and just like us, she’s struggling with the COVID19 pandemic.

See for yourselves:

My friend in Denver was just released from the hospital with COVID. I have another friend in NYC who is on life support with COVID. One is 45, the other 44. They both have children. White people decided that they loved white supremacy more than life itself. Hence, THIS. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) March 24, 2020

Cue record scratch.

We’ll get back to you once we finish picking our jaws up off the floor.

Now is not the time for parody accounts. https://t.co/WVerWiQMgI — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) March 24, 2020

Is this a parody account? https://t.co/weOi4tvO8m — Fred the Great (@fredontwittur) March 24, 2020

You’d be hard-pressed to parody Saira Rao, honestly. She’s one-of-a-kind.

That was a plot twist worthy of M. Night Shyamalan. https://t.co/1QYtCZriMR — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 24, 2020

And few could have pulled it off as well as Saira.

what does this have to do with white supremacy? pic.twitter.com/gU0uHJyq4F — The Equalizer (C-19) (@socioEqualiser) March 24, 2020

I’m really sorry about your friend but I don’t really see the connection to white supremacy ?? — random fact psychic ⚛️ (@chrisfogIe) March 24, 2020

You don’t??? Clearly you’re just pretending to play dumb:

The people who dont understand what you're saying – they are just pretending to play dumb and not get it, right? They have to be. — Lisa Phillips – Passive Income Consultant (@AffordableREI) March 24, 2020

Or maybe Saira Rao is just a genuinely dumb person.

It is pretty outrageous that no white people have died from the virus — Don’t Stand So Close to Dawn (@aurora_g96) March 24, 2020

GP Apparently wypipo engineered a virus to attack only people of color because we're racist af and want to kill off all the browns. https://t.co/OUgxwe9cOp — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) March 24, 2020

Even in the middle of a crisis caused by a foreign dictatorship, if all you have is a hammer, everything looks like white people. https://t.co/kAixstGj8h — Dodd (@Amuk3) March 24, 2020

Saira has a Sixth Sense about these sorts of things.

That tweet is completely ridiculous. Whose going to believe that Saira actually has friends? — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 24, 2020

Ha! Good point.

7+ 4 = pickles — Heroin Harry(Chinese Flu Survivor) (@RyanFree18) March 24, 2020

I gotta say I'm as progressive as it gets but if I found you in a tight spot I might think twice about helping, you only see me as a white devil and why should I care about you why should any decent white person — henrythomas (@henrythomas1551) March 24, 2020

Why should any decent person, period?

Now if we can just find a cure for this kind of stupid. https://t.co/8Tmu7m0tKa — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 24, 2020

Alas. Cases like Saira’s are incurable.

***

