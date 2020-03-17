Yesterday, New York Times firefighters led the charge in spreading a deceptive narrative about Donald Trump’s remarks concerning states’ abilities to obtain medical equipment like respirators and ventilators:

Wow. “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” Mr. Trump told the governors during the conference call. via @jmartNYT https://t.co/RKZusLK5oY — Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) March 16, 2020

In their righteous indignation, they conveniently left off the rest of Trump’s remarks:

Wow. Second half of the Trump quote: "We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.” https://t.co/yF39xJS8Z4 — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 16, 2020

But inconvenient truths are just that: inconvenient. And if they’re inconvenient for our media, it’s a pretty safe bet that they’re inconvenient for our Democratic politicians.

Take Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, for example. This morning — well after the false narrative had been thoroughly debunked — Murphy tweeted this:

Trump's dismissive instruction to Governors on ventilator shortages, "try getting [them] yourselves", is a summation of how he's handled this whole crisis. At a moment when we needed federal leadership, it's nowhere to be found. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 17, 2020

It’s not “a summation of how he’s handled the whole crisis” when your “summation” is incomplete, Chris.

The most efficient way to purchase ventilators would be through the federal government. The federal government will get the best prices, and will have the best chance of speeding manufacturing and keeping supply in U.S. (vs. foreign markets that also have shortgages). — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 17, 2020

“Efficient” and “federal government” should never appear in the same sentence together, but for what it’s worth, since Murphy doesn’t seem to remember or care, Trump did say that the federal government would offer help with procurement of medical equipment if necessary.

But Chris Murphy just can’t bring himself to be honest for once. Not when political points are on the line.

Chris, NYT keeps using the deceptive half-quote. In this crisis, we can DO BETTER. Here's the full quote: “…the equipment—try getting it yourselves. WE WILL BE BACKING YOU, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.” https://t.co/dca4AGGJL9 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 17, 2020

Blatant dishonest misrepresentation of what he said. — NH (@TwoQuoque) March 17, 2020

I see you're no better than the liberal hacks in the media. — Fuzzy Dunlop (@FuzzyDunlop235) March 17, 2020

Do you enjoy being a liar and a scumbag? pic.twitter.com/oJ0teMtPnV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 17, 2020

This is a straight up lie. It’s not what was said and you either know it and are a complete hack or you don’t and are a complete ignoramus. pic.twitter.com/ul6LJQFRZN — Wash Your Muskets🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) March 17, 2020