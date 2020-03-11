As Twitchy told you yesterday, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for his “racist” coronavirus tweet:

McCarthy’s tweet, of course, was not actually racist. Ted Cruz was among the many people pointing that — and a few other things — out to Omar:

Cruz’s take is a logical one, but given the media’s rapid about-face on referring to COVID19 by its place of origin, we shouldn’t be surprised that someone like Joan Walsh would be angry about it:

Wow, great rebuttal, Joan.

He’s not wrong. Joan Walsh is essentially pulling an AOC, deliberately avoiding the substance of Cruz’s argument and trying to shame him instead.

