The Senate is voting on two abortion-related bills, the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act and Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, both of which are meant to protect the lives of innocent babies.

And Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s got a big problem with that:

What about the human rights of the human babies? How the hell is providing medical care to a baby that survives an attempt to abort it harming women?

