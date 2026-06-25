John Fetterman Quoted 'Stripes' to Describe Larry David's TDS and Totally Baffled TMZ's Junior Journo

It looks like TMZ wasn't content with having its videographers stake out celebrities and others in California so they now have reporters in Washington, DC who in part get politicians' opinions about what celebs have said about politically-related issues.

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One TMZ reporter thought Larry David's criticism of a UFC event at the White House recently was worth getting comment on from members of Congress, including Sen. John Fetterman.

The senator from Pennsylvania used a reference in his answer that made it clear the person asking the question needs to watch more 80s movies:

😬 John Fetterman rips Larry David for being embarrassed by White House UFC event.



🎥: @jacob_wass pic.twitter.com/VgEWirsU36 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 24, 2026

"Lighten Up, Francis" is a very common meme, but not common enough apparently.

John Fetterman vs Larry David is a funny feud. Funnier? The reporter here not knowing the phrase, “Lighten up, Francis,” and trying to get an explanation. pic.twitter.com/Q7fQX2Sqz7 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 24, 2026

Next time Fetterman should respond, "that's the fact, Jack!"

The TMZ kid not understanding the reference is pretty great. https://t.co/d6e0r55aXj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2026

A self-described “journalist” of any age who has never seen Stripes should in no way ever be taken seriously.

"Lighten up Francis" is too obscure a reference for this 20-something tmz "reporter", and he continues to make us all aware that he has no clue: "What do you mean Francis?"

Hilarious. And embarrassing, for him. — JackP (@Thorgon_Brogon) June 24, 2026

Fetterman continues to be the best Democrat in the senate. https://t.co/eqUtwfQYFV — jtkola™ (@jtkola) June 25, 2026

Fetterman's one of the few in his party who hasn't gone completely insane, which means the Dems will probably try to replace him in a couple years. Meanwhile, TMZ needs to make its employees watch "Stripes."

*****

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