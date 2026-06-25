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John Fetterman Quoted 'Stripes' to Describe Larry David's TDS and Totally Baffled TMZ's Junior Journo

Doug P. | 9:36 AM on June 25, 2026
Twitchy

It looks like TMZ wasn't content with having its videographers stake out celebrities and others in California so they now have reporters in Washington, DC who in part get politicians' opinions about what celebs have said about politically-related issues. 

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One TMZ reporter thought Larry David's criticism of a UFC event at the White House recently was worth getting comment on from members of Congress, including Sen. John Fetterman.

The senator from Pennsylvania used a reference in his answer that made it clear the person asking the question needs to watch more 80s movies: 

"Lighten Up, Francis" is a very common meme, but not common enough apparently.

Next time Fetterman should respond, "that's the fact, Jack!"

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A self-described “journalist” of any age who has never seen Stripes should in no way ever be taken seriously.

Fetterman's one of the few in his party who hasn't gone completely insane, which means the Dems will probably try to replace him in a couple years. Meanwhile, TMZ needs to make its employees watch "Stripes."

*****

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