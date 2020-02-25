Planned Parenthood’s got it made in the shade. Not only do they have Democratic politicians willing to spread their gospel, but they’ve got a ready and willing media, too.

CNN is covering Senate votes on two bills pertaining to abortion today: the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which, as CNN’s Caroline Kelly reports, “would ban abortion at 20 weeks based on the scientifically disputed notion that a fetus can feel pain at that point in development,” and the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would mandate care for a baby born alive following a botched abortion.

Senate to vote on two abortion restriction bills https://t.co/9nIay2jOKI pic.twitter.com/dRvBE8P31k — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 25, 2020

Nice of Kelly to point out that the notion that unborn babies can feel pain at 20 weeks is “scientifically disputed.” But even more blatantly biased than that is her discussion of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act:

Here’s the @CNN coverage of today’s votes, referring to the born-alive bill as an “abortion restriction bill” even though it places no limits on when or whether women can obtain abortions but merely requires care for newborn infants. https://t.co/r4Z5Z1n4xX — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2020

Indeed, as Alexandra DeSanctis points out, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act has nothing to do with restricting abortion. But there’s more:

It gets better though, somehow! Here’s where the @CNN reporter notes that the born-alive bill requires care for “a fetus that was born,” which is….that’s right, a baby! pic.twitter.com/Exc7fDe2T3 — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2020

Un-effing-believable.

'a fetus that was born' omg CNN what on earth https://t.co/0wzCuVl3jG — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 25, 2020

Orwellian — Larry1914 (@Larry1914) February 25, 2020

The second part of that sentence is positively ghoulish: “…as they would a newborn baby.” — Chase D. Troutner (@Captain_Strongo) February 25, 2020

Wait. So now even the thing abortion cultists said was THE thing that changed a fetus into a baby isn't even the thing anymore? https://t.co/MLEdH8OVnQ — RBe (@RBPundit) February 25, 2020

Dear CNN: A "fetus that as born" is called a baby. The moral, ethical and logic gymnastic that pro-aborts have to go through to justify killing a child is mind-blowing.https://t.co/UQvdlj2HsH — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) February 25, 2020

"When does a fetus become a baby?"

"When it's born. Period."

"…"

"…unless it was born by accident." — Reluctant Exister (@IriathZhul) February 25, 2020

I can't tell you how many abortion supporters have told me over the years that a fetus become a baby only after it has been born. Now, because the abortion cult doesn't want to save babies born alive after failed abortions, they've moved the goal posts again. — RBe (@RBPundit) February 25, 2020

Anything they have to do to avoid acknowledging the humanity of the unborn.