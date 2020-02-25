Planned Parenthood’s got it made in the shade. Not only do they have Democratic politicians willing to spread their gospel, but they’ve got a ready and willing media, too.

CNN is covering Senate votes on two bills pertaining to abortion today: the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which, as CNN’s Caroline Kelly reports, “would ban abortion at 20 weeks based on the scientifically disputed notion that a fetus can feel pain at that point in development,” and the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would mandate care for a baby born alive following a botched abortion.

Nice of Kelly to point out that the notion that unborn babies can feel pain at 20 weeks is “scientifically disputed.” But even more blatantly biased than that is her discussion of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act:

Indeed, as Alexandra DeSanctis points out, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act has nothing to do with restricting abortion. But there’s more:

Un-effing-believable.

Anything they have to do to avoid acknowledging the humanity of the unborn.

