As Twitchy told you yesterday, Bloomberg News reported that Michael Bloomberg’s campaign said that Michael Bloomberg is in “a two-man race for the nomination”:

Bloomberg campaign says it’s a two-man race for the nomination per Bloomberg the news organization owned and controlled by Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/4x2zg06Bgx — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 18, 2020

Like many others who raised their eyebrows over that, Ted Cruz suggested that Michael Bloomberg’s ownership of Bloomberg News might be beneficial for his presidential campaign:

It’s almost as if he owns the media. https://t.co/0tVTBg0DtT — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 19, 2020

And for that, Democratic Rep. Andy Levin (with a retweet from Ilhan Omar, of all people), called Cruz anti-Semitic. That seemed like a golden opportunity for Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt to step in and put a stop to that defamatory nonsense.

Instead, he jumped aboard the wagon:

Is it antisemitic to point out that Mike Bloomberg owns a news service? No. Is it antisemitic to accuse a Jewish person of controlling the media? Absolutely yes. This assertion goes far beyond the facts and perpetuates harmful antisemitic tropes. https://t.co/p7xJt813Tm — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 19, 2020

Cruz’s “assertion” isn’t anti-Semitic; it’s accurate. No, Michael Bloomberg does not own The Media, but he sits on the throne of a massive, powerful media empire that he has used many times to his benefit. Cruz isn’t anti-Semitic for pointing that out.

I mean, I guess you can pretend the context of "the media" wasn't clearly Bloomberg News, named after the candidate. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 19, 2020

Anyone with a brain understands that "the media" here is specifically Bloomberg since this is what he is answering to. But you know that perfectly well. — Binyamin Lachkar (@benjilachkar) February 19, 2020

Telling his media empire he OWNS they can't investigate or write stories not to his liking pretty much says it all, but nice try at redirecting. — david (@harif2) February 19, 2020

Seriously.

As the author of a resolution condemning slanderous myths about Jews, money, and power, @tedcruz should know better. https://t.co/sH3kpFJ4D5 — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 19, 2020

Greenblatt should know better than to go after Cruz for this when there’s actual anti-Semitism running rampant.

What about this one? pic.twitter.com/4AjsRq4Gd5 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 19, 2020

We’re not suggesting that Elizabeth Warren’s comment is anti-Semitic, either, but what a difference a (D) makes.

Ted Cruz is a stronger supporter of Jews and Israel than you have ever been. Be ashamed. — Kerfuffle Actual💥 (@shoshido) February 19, 2020

Oh look Greenblatt wakes up when a Republican puts ONE word out of place (I would have said "a media outlet"). When leftists attack, when Hasidic Jews are being beaten in the street, when Palestinians do anything, Greenblatt has his cowardly head in the sand. Get someone else. https://t.co/R9tJpZM7lK — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 19, 2020

Instead of attacking Bernie Sanders for cavorting with Linda Sarsour or Liz Warren for hiring Hamas sympathizers, you instead attack one of the most philo-Semitic members of the Senate. Clownish and shameless. https://t.co/VfrHlCAsBo — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) February 19, 2020

For the record, here is Greenblatt’s most recent tweet about Linda Sarsour:

The amount of hate in Linda Sarsour's latest diatribe is shocking. She slanders the founders of Israel as supremacists, invoking a centuries-old anti-Semitic trope when she describes them as having believed that Jews are “supreme to everybody else.” https://t.co/AYCnFKXzu4 — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) December 3, 2019

She had been a Sanders surrogate for some time by then. But no acknowledgment of that from Greenblatt. Weird. He doesn’t appear to have had anything to say about Sanders recently. Or Elizabeth Warren, for that matter. Greenblatt also has a history of defending Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from “bigotry.” So.