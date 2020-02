Sen. Ted Cruz called out Bloomberg News over this headline we told you about yesterday, joking that “it’s almost as if [Michael Bloomberg] owns the media”:

It’s almost as if he owns the media. https://t.co/0tVTBg0DtT — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 19, 2020

And then Dem Rep. Andy Levin of Michigan called Sen. Cruz anti-Semitic for pointing out that Michael Bloomberg, who is Jewish, does indeed own Bloomberg News: