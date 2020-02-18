Michael Bloomberg’s billions seem to actually be propelling him closer to the head of the Democratic presidential candidate pack. And that’s got a lot of liberals very upset. Liberals like Bloomberg rival Elizabeth Warren:

It’s a shame Mike Bloomberg can buy his way into the debate. But at least now primary voters curious about how each candidate will take on Donald Trump can get a live demonstration of how we each take on an egomaniac billionaire. https://t.co/H02radEZcv — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 18, 2020

Warren’s faux “I’m-an-authentic-woman-of-the-people” schtick aside, it’s not unreasonable to say that Bloomberg is attempting to buy his way to the top of the Democratic heap. Buuuut as Ben Shapiro points out, all the liberals criticizing him for it are effectively just projecting:

"OMG BLOOMBERG IS BUYING THE ELECTION" say people whose chief candidates want to hand people healthcare, college educations, and housing they're not paying for. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 18, 2020

Bingo. Instead of necessarily using their financial resources to court voters, candidates like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are just promising free stuff to everyone. That’s just another way of throwing money around, another way of buying votes. And in a way, it’s worse because it’s not their money to begin with; it’s ours.