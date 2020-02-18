In case you missed it, Donald Trump has gone on a bit of a pardoning spree today, pardoning guys like former 49ers owner Jerry DeBartolo Jr. and former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik and commuting the prison sentence of ex-Illinois Gov. (and “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant) Rod Blogojevich.

You’re free to disagree with Trump’s decisions, at least some of which could most charitably be described as questionable. But when you go where author Erica Jong went, it’s probably time to take a seat:

Has Trump pardoned Hitler yet? — Erica Jong (@EricaJong) February 18, 2020

Well, at least we know where Molly Jong-Fast gets her good sense from.