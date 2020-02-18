Breaking news out of D.C. where it was just announced that President Trump signed an executive order granting clemency to former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.:

UPDATE: The President has signed an executive order granting clemency to Edward John "Eddie" DeBartolo Jr., the former owner of @49ers. Several players met with Trump about it, including Jerry Rice. pic.twitter.com/OXL1C8pw3L — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) February 18, 2020

In other words, a pardon:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump pardons Edward DeBartolo Jr., former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in gambling fraud scandal. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 18, 2020

*TRUMP GRANTS FULL PARDON TO EDWARD DEBARTOLO JR. — Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) February 18, 2020

Background:

In 1998, @49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. pleaded guilty in federal court to a felony charge of failing to report that a #Louisiana former governor allegedly extorted $400,000 from him to win a casino license. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 18, 2020

Ex-NFL great Jerry Rice praised the movie, saying “I take my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did”:

Jerry Rice and other ex-NFL players are at the White House today. Trump has pardoned Eddie DeBartolo Jr., the former owner of the 49ers who bribed a Louisiana governor. "I take my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did," Rice said. pic.twitter.com/PzEihlyCPy — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 18, 2020

Apparently, the White House press corps had no idea it was coming:

All @WhiteHouse media just summoned to the North Lawn driveway for an “announcement. pic.twitter.com/yFEvWwlFiE — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 18, 2020

Legend Jim Brown was also in attendance:

Football legend Jim Brown. pic.twitter.com/NvhSGTwz2H — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 18, 2020

