Let’s just say this wouldn’t be a “whoa if true” situation if it’s true. More of a “sigh if true”:
BREAKING – @ABC News has learned President Trump expected to commute the sentenced of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich via multiple senior level sources – more to come @KFaulders @vlasto & me
— John Santucci (@Santucci) February 18, 2020
BREAKING: President Trump is expected to commute the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, multiple senior level sources tell ABC News. https://t.co/teuJ4daG7n
— ABC News (@ABC) February 18, 2020
Confirming ABC reporting – Blago commutation, a football internally for months, is now expected. https://t.co/5i5uVJnqSi
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 18, 2020
So, Donald Trump may commute Rod Blagojevich’s sentence … is that how you “drain the swamp”? By letting people in the swamp out of it?
— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) February 18, 2020
Ugh, why? https://t.co/MXdfuOaTUu
— Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) February 18, 2020
Bad move
— Not :.T.A.R.S. 🕙 (@TarsNot) February 18, 2020
Hey, here’s a thought:
Don't do this. https://t.co/x7Q9LPbuhE
— ⚾️ Mary Elizabeth ⚾️ (@mchastain81) February 18, 2020
Don't let the swamp out of jail, @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/tKP2N8MMcS
— Mark Lehmoine (@deadmanlagging) February 18, 2020
***
Update:
Oh well … looks like the deed is done:
WATCH: President Trump commutes sentence of ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich https://t.co/p2K6krXqmp
— WGN TV News (@WGNNews) February 18, 2020
President Trump says he has commuted the sentence of ex-Gov Rod Blagojevich D-IL, pardoned Bernie Kerik, and pardoned Mike Milken
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 18, 2020
POTUS announces he has commuted the jail sentence of former Illinois Dem Governor/Celebrity Apprentice contestant Rod Blagojevich, sentenced to prison for political corruption.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 18, 2020
"I'm actually the chief law enforcement officer of the country," @realDonaldTrump says on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, moments after announcing his decision to pardon Blagojevich.
— Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) February 18, 2020
Trump, explaining his commutation of Rod Blagojevich's prison sentence:
"I watched his wife on television."
Blago's wife made several appearances on Fox primetime shows in 2018 and after pleading for Trump to release her husband from jail. pic.twitter.com/rcA7IM6h1q
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 18, 2020
Great. Just great.
True: it's the president's right to commute or pardon whoever he wants.
Also true: it's incredibly swampy to commute Rod Blagojevich's sentence. https://t.co/y9xfRsO4u8
— Siraj Hashmi 🐶 (@SirajAHashmi) February 18, 2020
Why? Stupid and disappointing. https://t.co/47tkUytYNo
— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 18, 2020
Agree 100%. Opposite of draining the swamp
— paige sully (@PaigeSully88) February 18, 2020
Very on brand for Trump, no?
— Rico Suave (@cryptonite_1) February 18, 2020