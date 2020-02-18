Let’s just say this wouldn’t be a “whoa if true” situation if it’s true. More of a “sigh if true”:

BREAKING – @ABC News has learned President Trump expected to commute the sentenced of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich via multiple senior level sources – more to come @KFaulders @vlasto & me — John Santucci (@Santucci) February 18, 2020

BREAKING: President Trump is expected to commute the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, multiple senior level sources tell ABC News. https://t.co/teuJ4daG7n — ABC News (@ABC) February 18, 2020

Confirming ABC reporting – Blago commutation, a football internally for months, is now expected. https://t.co/5i5uVJnqSi — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 18, 2020

So, Donald Trump may commute Rod Blagojevich’s sentence … is that how you “drain the swamp”? By letting people in the swamp out of it?

Bad move — Not :.T.A.R.S. 🕙 (@TarsNot) February 18, 2020

Hey, here’s a thought:

***

Update:

Oh well … looks like the deed is done:

WATCH: President Trump commutes sentence of ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich https://t.co/p2K6krXqmp — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) February 18, 2020

President Trump says he has commuted the sentence of ex-Gov Rod Blagojevich D-IL, pardoned Bernie Kerik, and pardoned Mike Milken — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 18, 2020

POTUS announces he has commuted the jail sentence of former Illinois Dem Governor/Celebrity Apprentice contestant Rod Blagojevich, sentenced to prison for political corruption. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 18, 2020

"I'm actually the chief law enforcement officer of the country," @realDonaldTrump says on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, moments after announcing his decision to pardon Blagojevich. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) February 18, 2020

Trump, explaining his commutation of Rod Blagojevich's prison sentence: "I watched his wife on television." Blago's wife made several appearances on Fox primetime shows in 2018 and after pleading for Trump to release her husband from jail. pic.twitter.com/rcA7IM6h1q — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 18, 2020

Great. Just great.

True: it's the president's right to commute or pardon whoever he wants. Also true: it's incredibly swampy to commute Rod Blagojevich's sentence. https://t.co/y9xfRsO4u8 — Siraj Hashmi 🐶 (@SirajAHashmi) February 18, 2020

Agree 100%. Opposite of draining the swamp — paige sully (@PaigeSully88) February 18, 2020