Shoot! Can anyone help us out? We seem to have misplaced our tiny violins and really need them to play a sad song for Tom Nichols. See, he’s feeling the wrath of the Bernie Bros today and just wasn’t prepared:

Someone tried to report me for a violation of the Twitter TOS because I'm tweeting what I think Bernie Sanders will do if he's not the nominee. Congratulations, Bernie cultists, you're moving into MAGA troll territory. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 11, 2020

What’s wrong, Tom? Don’t like enjoying what your Conserving Conservatism™ hath wrought? You didn’t plan on Bernie Sanders being a Democratic frontrunner, did you, when you went to bat hard for the Democratic Party?

ha ha ha ha ha — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 11, 2020

An expert would have seen this coming! pic.twitter.com/tQeY72vP3K — Bigger_Tex (@bigger_tex) February 11, 2020

These are your people — Kyle (@703Kyle) February 11, 2020

