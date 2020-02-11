Shoot! Can anyone help us out? We seem to have misplaced our tiny violins and really need them to play a sad song for Tom Nichols. See, he’s feeling the wrath of the Bernie Bros today and just wasn’t prepared:
Someone tried to report me for a violation of the Twitter TOS because I'm tweeting what I think Bernie Sanders will do if he's not the nominee. Congratulations, Bernie cultists, you're moving into MAGA troll territory.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 11, 2020
What’s wrong, Tom? Don’t like enjoying what your Conserving Conservatism™ hath wrought? You didn’t plan on Bernie Sanders being a Democratic frontrunner, did you, when you went to bat hard for the Democratic Party?
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 11, 2020
ha ha ha ha ha
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 11, 2020
An expert would have seen this coming! pic.twitter.com/tQeY72vP3K
— Bigger_Tex (@bigger_tex) February 11, 2020
These are your people
— Kyle (@703Kyle) February 11, 2020
Enjoy your new friends Tom…. https://t.co/FWaBE4PQLD
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 11, 2020
***
Related:
‘Enjoy your new party’! Panicked Jennifer Rubin is desperately seeking a ‘moderate to stop Bernie’