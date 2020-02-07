Well, if this isn’t just the most Bloombergy of Bloomberg things to do …

More from the Daily Beast:

The Bloomberg campaign has quietly begun a campaign on Tribe, a “branded content marketplace” that connects social media influencers with the brands who want to advertise to their followers, to pitch influencers on creating content highlighting why they love the former New York City mayor—for a price.

For a fixed $150 fee, the Bloomberg campaign is pitching micro-influencers—someone who has from 1,000 to 100,000 followers, in industry parlance—to create original content “that tells us why Mike Bloomberg is the electable candidate who can rise above the fray, work across the aisle so ALL Americans feel heard & respected.”

“Are you sick of the chaos & infighting overshadowing the issues that matter most to us? Please express your thoughts verbally or for still image posts please overlay text about why you support Mike,” the campaign copy tells would-be Bloomberg stans under the heading “Content We’d Love From You,” asking influencers to “Show+Tell why Mike is the candidate who can change our country for the better, state why YOU think he’s a great candidate.”

Guess John Mellencamp wasn’t cool enough. Bloomberg needs the micro-influencers’ help, too! This guy is authentic AF.

But maybe if he finds the *right* influencers …

Sounds like a good deal to us!

