John Mellencamp is a lib, so it’s not really shocking that he’d endorse a lib for president.

What’s weird is who he’s endorsing — and why:

I was born in a Small Town. And I live in a Small Town. But the reality is, Small Town America is disappearing. And @MikeBloomberg will fight for them. https://t.co/fupBZCd9oy via @YouTube #mikebloomberg #johnmellencamp #smalltown — John Mellencamp (@johnmellencamp) February 5, 2020

Allllrighty then.

When I think of small town America, I, too, think of New York City. https://t.co/k4ibFsVFQK — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 5, 2020

Apparently John Mellencamp is wearing little pink glasses. Because the idea that Michael Bloomberg is down with and will fight for “Small Town America” is … well, it’s pretty delusional.

no — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) February 5, 2020

Bloomberg cares nothing about small towns. In fact, he ABHORS regular Americans which is why he spends millions trying to take our right to protect ourselves and our families away. All while HE has ARMED SECURITY protecting himself and HIS family. #ElitistBillionaire — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) February 5, 2020

imagine believing this — Sir_Tonk-Text TRNUP to 42069 (@Sir_Tonk) February 5, 2020