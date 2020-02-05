John Mellencamp is a lib, so it’s not really shocking that he’d endorse a lib for president.

What’s weird is who he’s endorsing — and why:

Allllrighty then.

Trending

Apparently John Mellencamp is wearing little pink glasses. Because the idea that Michael Bloomberg is down with and will fight for “Small Town America” is … well, it’s pretty delusional.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: John MellencampMichael BloombergopportunitySmall Town America