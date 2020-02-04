The Iowa caucus was an unmitigated disaster. Someone’s gotta take the blame for what happened. Bernie Sanders? Russians? No, according to New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose, the real culprits behind last night’s cluster are … Boomers.

Roose writes:

It’s enough to make you wonder: Have these party officials ever been to a polling site or a caucus venue? They are not pristine WeWorks with blazing fast internet connections and an army of Geek Squad workers on call. They are mostly high school gyms, nursing homes and church basements with cinder-block walls and horrible cellphone service. The people who work at them are volunteers, and many are — how can I put this delicately? — members of the generation that still refers to the TV remote as “the clicker.”

Using a proprietary app to report vote totals is the kind of thing that sounds simple on a start-up’s whiteboard, but utterly falls apart in a chaotic real-world environment, where connections drop, phones malfunction and poorly tested apps strain under a surge of traffic. Add an army of frenzied poll workers, impatient voters and twitchy news media, and you might as well have asked the caucus workers to whip up their own JavaScript.

It’s a bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see if it pays off for them!

Even Ben Smith is objecting:

Hey, when he’s right, he’s right.

