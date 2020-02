Just when you thought Iowa’s caucus chaos couldn’t get any better, her come the conspiracy theories:

I get why conspiracy theories are flourishing now. But people should get a grip. There are paper ballots. The caucuses happen OUT IN THE OPEN FOR EVERYONE TO SEE. And each campaign has internal data to check if things are messy. There isn’t a wizard behind the curtain here.

Tell that to Bernie’s supporters, who are PISSED:

Let me tell you something. If you think this foolishness is going to deter our campaign to elect @BernieSanders, you're dead wrong. Inject this into our veins. We THRIVE when the establishment plays games and reveals their unorganized hand. Now we see how 2020 will be. — Shaun King (@shaunking) February 4, 2020

We think this is probably accurate:

Pretty sure the only reason Bernie isn’t calling the whole Iowa caucus situation a rigged sham is because he still thinks he might have won and doesn’t want to invalidate that preemptively. (Also he very well May have won). — Liz Mair (@LizMair) February 4, 2020

It’s even funnier once you realize all the chaos is because the state party put in place measures to kiss Bernie’s a** after 2016. Via CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe, “What is happening tonight is exactly what Bernie Sanders asked for”:

.@edokeefe points out that the delay in #IowaCaucuses results comes from new rules that were intended to add more transparency after the 2016 race: "What is happening tonight is exactly what Bernie Sanders asked for" https://t.co/lBuezAqMlD pic.twitter.com/C6IgmCpOeB — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 4, 2020

We’re just going to sit back and watch it all burn:

And the only “rigging” in 2016 was the DNC changing the rules to allow Bernie Sanders, a registered Independent to run in the Democratic Party primary. The rules again this year accommodate Sanders. https://t.co/BzCJ6CL6mC — Karen Finney (@finneyk) February 4, 2020

The truth hurts:

Bernie probably won this thing and I agree it’s a cluster fuck. But this isn’t the DNC imposing rules to hurt Bernie. Bernie surrogates were the ones who pushed for these changes in Iowa.https://t.co/Psht1o5HGI pic.twitter.com/yWb5Z21N7Z — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 4, 2020

And, this kids, is how where we’re at today:

Bernie supporters had a conspiracy theory that he won the caucuses in 2016, so in the name of transparency, the DNC mandates that Iowa’s State Dems had to report three sets of results for which they turned to a worthless app. Chaos has ensued. — Grant Stern (@grantstern) February 4, 2020

Biggest winner? Joe Biden:

This fiasco kept Biden alive. He fucking cratered tonight. And yes, the Bernie camp does share some of the blame. We wanted more transparency, when we probably should have pushed for a RCV system in Iowa.. god can we catch any kind of break? — Ed Oswald (@edoswald) February 4, 2020

***