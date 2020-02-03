On his radio show today, Rush Limbaugh announced that he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. That came as sad news to a lot of decent people, but to Rick Wilson, it proved to be a golden opportunity to remind everyone that he’s still a massive jerk:

I just heard the news that Rush Limbaugh has advanced lung cancer. I’m going to show you how this should be done: I wish Rush a speedy and complete recovery from his cancer. Human being pro-tip: don’t wish cancer on *anyone*…even on your adversaries. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 3, 2020

He’s going to show us how this should be done, you guys. Because if there’s one thing Rick Wilson knows, it’s how to act like a decent human being.

"I'm going to show you how this should be done:" By adding that, you are literally not showing anyone how it should be done, you insufferable prick. https://t.co/4BzxsBajwU — RBe (@RBPundit) February 3, 2020

Rick Wilson is such a stand-up guy, he’s willing to put aside his animosity toward Rush and wish him well. And he wants to teach us all to do the same, because we definitely need Rick Wilson to point our moral compasses in the right direction and even more than that, we need to be reminded that Rick Wilson is an exemplary human being.

we wouldn't know how to act like a decent human being without his self-serving, chest-beating pomposity — Ryan (@chasinghumility) February 3, 2020

What an arrogant ass! — Joe (@CoachJoeAuz) February 3, 2020

Here’s a pro-tip for Rick: Next time you want to wish someone well, just wish them well and leave your self-righteousness out of it.