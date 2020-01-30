Well, can’t say we saw this one coming. CNN’s John King — who works for CNN — just said on CNN that Republicans have “a legitimate point” in wanting to question the whistleblower:

CNN's John King: "Republicans make a good point. The Whistleblower started all this. Why has the Whistleblower never been questioned? Shouldn’t the House Democrats have found a secure way to do that? It’s a legitimate point of debate." pic.twitter.com/uXwCofFwA4 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) January 30, 2020

We had to watch it a couple of times just to make sure we weren’t hallucinating.

Ok..I just fell out of my chair💥 — Colin'sAutismAdvo (@WaggNtx) January 30, 2020

When you lose John King…⏱ — ExtraSass (@SassExtra) January 30, 2020

Am I dying? I just be dying. @CNN is make actual sense with logical arguments. 😂 — CPG (@CPG925) January 30, 2020

Holy cow! What's happening? L-logic…is that you? — Missy (@WinterStormBaby) January 30, 2020

***

Related:

WATCH: John Roberts ‘declines to read’ Rand Paul’s question during impeachment proceedings — so Paul tweets it instead; UPDATED

Did Chief Justice John Roberts out the whistleblower by refusing to read Rand Paul’s question?