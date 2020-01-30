Yesterday, Elizabeth Warren reaffirmed her commitment to cracking down on “the spread of false information”:

How generous of her! How caring!

Actor Rob Schneider, for one, really appreciates Warren’s concern for our well-being, and he thanked her for it on Twitter:

We should all be thanking Elizabeth Warren today.

We’re so lucky!

***

