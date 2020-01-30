Yesterday, Elizabeth Warren reaffirmed her commitment to cracking down on “the spread of false information”:

The stakes of this election are too high. We need to fight the spread of false information that disempowers voters and undermines democracy. I’ll do my part—and I’m calling on my fellow candidates and big tech companies to do their part, too. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 29, 2020

How generous of her! How caring!

Actor Rob Schneider, for one, really appreciates Warren’s concern for our well-being, and he thanked her for it on Twitter:

Thank YOU @ewarren for treating Americans like we are so completely f#cking stupid that we can’t think for ourselves. Luckily we have leaders like YOU who can tell us what to believe & how to vote. You are right:the stakes are too high to trust the people to decide for themselves https://t.co/o8BNtQ4zPh — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 30, 2020

We should all be thanking Elizabeth Warren today.

Aren't you glad you have Elizabeth Warren to set you straight? — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) January 30, 2020

We’re so lucky!

Elizabeth Warren preaching to us about spreading false information is rich. 😏 — Top Blog Sites (@TopInfoBlogs) January 30, 2020

This coming from the woman who lied about her ethnicity, and whose party along with the complicit biased media has published a myriad of untruths and false information. — Incognito73 (@Incognito73) January 30, 2020

Well said! @ewarren is one of the most dishonest political hacks in DC. So ironic that she wants to prosecute disinformation when she lives and breathes disinformation daily. — MAGADOC (@ERpatriot) January 30, 2020

***

Related:

Elizabeth Warren says she won’t tolerate staffers passing along ‘false information’ (then it gets awkward)

Dances with Authoritarians: Elizabeth Warren vows to ‘push for new laws that impose tough civil and criminal penalties for’ spreading ‘disinformation’