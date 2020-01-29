As Twitchy told you, Elizabeth Warren has announced that she “will not tolerate” her campaign staffers using “false information or false accounts to attack [her] opponents”:

So, just how far is she willing to take this crusade?

Oh really?

More from CNBC:

“I will push for new laws that impose tough civil and criminal penalties for knowingly disseminating this kind of information, which has the explicit purpose of undermining the basic right to vote,” Warren said in a press release.

As president, she said she would reinstate the position of cybersecurity coordinator at the National Security Council, a position crucial to protecting the U.S. She added she will also open up data for research so that academics and organizations can provide the public with knowledge on disinformation.

Trending

Seems like a safe conclusion to draw.

Yes, well, what else would we expect from Elizabeth Warren?

Yep.

Speaking of which …

C’mon, Liz. We dare you.

That’s really what this all boils down to. She’s desperate. Her chances of getting the nomination are dwindling with each passing day, and she’s throwing whatever she can against the wall in the hopes that it’ll stick.

Thank the Lord that she’ll never be president. And:

Amen.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: