If you’re like most people, you’ve probably forgotten that John Hickenlooper tried and failed to run a successful 2020 Democratic presidential campaign. He’s evidently still upset about that, because he pretty much lost it on a climate activist:

Video of John Hickenlooper's unhinged and increasing temper tantrums should be a concern for all Coloradans. Staff had to get involved to keep Hickenlooper from covering the attendees mouth to "shh shh shh" him. Then Hick puts hands on him. Not good. #COpolitics #COsen pic.twitter.com/9p1LhNeTcz — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) January 27, 2020

Yikes.

Oh snap. Democrat John Hickenlooper nearly chokes a kid attending a candidate forum. Also, this is terrible staff work. #COpolitics #COsen https://t.co/fzo2Rfx5Fw — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) January 27, 2020

Not sure “nearly chokes” is accurate, but Hickenlooper looks like he was struggling to not just start screaming. No doubt that kid was being obnoxious, but when you’re running for Senate, you’ve got to be a little more in control of your emotions.

That's a bad look on @Hickenlooper — BennRichh (@BennRichh) January 27, 2020

