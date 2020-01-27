Is there no end to the indignities our brave firefighters must suffer while trying to guard the truth? First, there was the metal detector in the Senate press gallery. Then, they had to go through the humiliating exercise of getting their IDs checked.

Now, they’re stuck in pens. Like animals. CNN natsec/Congress reporter Jeremy Herb has the scoop:

You can never be too careful!

Honestly, we’re not sure why they’re so upset about this. After all, it could be a lot worse:

Be grateful, journalists.

