Important scoop on Richmond, Virginia, gun rights rally attendees from Right Wing Watch investigative reporter Jared Holt:

FWIW a lot of these militia folks are violating mask laws here pic.twitter.com/f9zDIMSJz9 — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) January 20, 2020

Dear. God.

Stay safe — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 20, 2020

Yes, Jared. Stay safe out there.

The left is so disappointed that there is no violence they have resorted to fashion critiques. https://t.co/t2s8Q9yqfj — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) January 20, 2020

Maybe the weather has something to do with it. Just maybe? https://t.co/QLIbCRlwnx pic.twitter.com/gmP0tH2Bhx — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) January 20, 2020

They literally are not. The mask law is explicit that the mask's primary purpose is to mask identity. Here we can see it's to keep folks warm. — KE Higgins (@higgins_ke) January 20, 2020

How dare they cover their faces in 22 degree weather. The nerve. https://t.co/xRqGw7PU1c — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 20, 2020

It's 22 degrees in Richmond, VA today, so many protesters are wearing face masks so they don't freeze. Don't let the media push the "masked terrorist" angle on you. 22 degrees with a neck warmer is much different than 60 degrees in Portland, Oregon with a black antifa mask. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 20, 2020

Speaking of Antifa …

Oh NOW you care about mask laws! — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 20, 2020

Lets also note…that Democrats OPPOSED the law that would ban masks, etc in Portland. https://t.co/QsPussEBFN — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 20, 2020

So some masks are more equal than others?

Now do Antifa. — Jason Scalese (@coachscalese) January 20, 2020

Speaking of masks and such, did you know the governor once wore blackface? Also, would I be able to Google and find a similar tweet from you about Antifa? https://t.co/GFjoDU471t — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) January 20, 2020

How many times have you reported about ANTIFA in masks? https://t.co/WyVno0mLxe — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 20, 2020

According to a Twitter search, never. Though he did manage to make a joke at Antifa victim Andy Ngo’s expense:

I hope mark turns him into a milkshake !! (be careful mark they are concrete acid antifa ones sometimes) — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) November 15, 2019

Guessing Jared doesn’t have a big problem with Antifa’s masked thugs.

You’ll be surprised that Jarad didn’t tweet this about Antifa…. in August. https://t.co/hVgsDJoZ3K — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 20, 2020

August is usually pretty hot, no?

Great now do antifa.

Its absurd how people want to enforce laws on some and ignore them completely for others. — Roger C (@floplag) January 20, 2020

Absurd … yet utterly predictable.

