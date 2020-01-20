Important scoop on Richmond, Virginia, gun rights rally attendees from Right Wing Watch investigative reporter Jared Holt:

Dear. God.

Yes, Jared. Stay safe out there.

Trending

Speaking of Antifa …

So some masks are more equal than others?

According to a Twitter search, never. Though he did manage to make a joke at Antifa victim Andy Ngo’s expense:

Guessing Jared doesn’t have a big problem with Antifa’s masked thugs.

August is usually pretty hot, no?

Absurd … yet utterly predictable.

***

Related:

Right Wing Watch ‘investigative reporter’ refuses to say Ukrainian passenger plane was shot down because ‘to say the plane crashed is absolutely factual’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antifagun rightsgun rights rallyJared HoltmasksRichmondRight Wing WatchVirginia