Following yesterday’s news of the downed Ukrainian passenger plane outside of Tehran, outlets (including this one) referred to what happened as a crash. And technically, that’s what it was, though as we learned as the day went on, reports that the plane had actually been shot down by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile became confirmed (like by actual video footage of the plane getting shot down). By that point, it was pretty safe to say that the plane hadn’t so much crashed as it had been shot down.

But Right Wing Watch investigative reporter Jared Holt isn’t ready to make that leap quite yet:

Young newlyweds, college students, and entire families are being remembered after dying in the Iran plane crash https://t.co/CTrd4xnVCX — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 10, 2020

“Plane crash”. My god, will the media ever stop covering for the goddam Ayatollah? https://t.co/4x3u62EnvZ — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) January 10, 2020

Folks like this guy have obviously never worked in a newsroom before and don't understand that a big reason for neutral writing like this–especially at major publications–is lack of indp. verification, to avoid lawsuits, etc https://t.co/10EsTUQjOO — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) January 10, 2020

You could call it a "plane shot down" without assigning blame if you wanted to be as neutral as possible. But the plane did not crash. To say it did is untrue. — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) January 10, 2020

The plane crashed after it was hit. To say the plane crashed is absolutely factual — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) January 10, 2020

Dude. Dude. Come on.

This is sort of like reporting someone being shot as dying due to crashing into the ground. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) January 10, 2020

JFK died after he was hit. To say JFK died is absolutely factual. — Armatus Rebellio (@ArmatusRebellio) January 10, 2020

Does Jared really want to play it like this?

Why did the plane crash, Jared? — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 10, 2020

The wreckage crashed. It was no longer a plane well before it hit. — Lord Pinky (@HiddenPinky) January 10, 2020

Jared doesn’t want to get hung up on the details, guys.

Clown. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) January 10, 2020

"Alexa, show me an example of whitewashing." "Ok." https://t.co/mKqOi5E7RB — RBe (@RBPundit) January 10, 2020

At best, lazy. At worst deceptive. — Michael Reilly (@nhconserve) January 10, 2020

We’d say that’s absolutely factual.