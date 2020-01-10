Following yesterday’s news of the downed Ukrainian passenger plane outside of Tehran, outlets (including this one) referred to what happened as a crash. And technically, that’s what it was, though as we learned as the day went on, reports that the plane had actually been shot down by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile became confirmed (like by actual video footage of the plane getting shot down). By that point, it was pretty safe to say that the plane hadn’t so much crashed as it had been shot down.

But Right Wing Watch investigative reporter Jared Holt isn’t ready to make that leap quite yet:

Dude. Dude. Come on.

Does Jared really want to play it like this?

Jared doesn’t want to get hung up on the details, guys.

We’d say that’s absolutely factual.

