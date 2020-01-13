As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN heard through the grapevine from four unnamed sources that Bernie Sanders once told Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn’t win the presidential race:

Bernie Sanders denied ever having made any comments of the kind, calling the allegations “ludicrous.”

Trending

Well, now one of his senior advisers is reportedly flat-out accusing Warren’s campaign of leaking a false account:

Aside from the idea that Sanders is currently the Democratic frontrunner … oh, my.

Gee, this doesn’t sound like something she or her campaign would do … Elizabeth Warren’s always struck us as unimpeachably honest.

Right?

***

Update:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersElizabeth Warrenleak