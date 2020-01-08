Remember last July, when Bill Clinton issued a statement distancing himself from Jeffrey Epstein?

News: President Clinton has issued a statement on Jeffrey Epstein pic.twitter.com/LlTZC8j6pv — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 8, 2019

Quite a few people out there weren’t buying Clinton’s “predenial.” Given his penchant for both younger women and lying, they had good reason not to believe him.

The Sun may have just given them one more reason:

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton poses with Epstein’s ‘pimp’ Ghislaine Maxwell and a sex slave on board private jet the ‘Lolita Express’ https://t.co/dxIyqDy953 — The Sun US (@TheSunUS) January 8, 2020

The images in the Sun’s report were allegedly from a 2002 “humanitarian trip” to Africa aboard Epstein’s private plane, aka the “Lolita Express,” along with celebrities including Kevin Spacey and “Rush Hour” star Chris Tucker. Clinton can also be seen in one image posing with Chauntae Davies, Epstein’s “personal masseuse” and alleged sex slave.

Yeesh.

I guess we're all just supposed to keep believing that statement from the Clintons that they barely knew Epstein and never heard about any of this stuff, huh? https://t.co/CyEhR5yuea — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 8, 2020

The Sun emphasizes that “no evidence has emerged to prove that [Prince] Andrew or Bill Clinton took part in sexual activity on the Lolita Express.” But the optics are … not spectacular.