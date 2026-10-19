Whiny Lefty Wants to Know WHY Media Isn't Asking Mike Rogers About Connections to the KKK and HOOBOY

For the longest time, we have avoided writing about this account because if we're being honest, it just feels ... off. We see so many fake, troll, and bot accounts on X and typically we do not write about them UNLESS something they've posted has gone viral for being really awesome or really stupid.

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This post was REALLY stupid and so, here we are.

And we see the account is verified so what the heck.

Seems X user Covie wants to know why the media haven't been asking Mike Rogers about his connections to the KKK? We assume this is his attempt at whataboutism since media have been asking Abdul El-Sayed about his Muslim Brotherhood connection.

Of course, we all know there IS no connection to the KKK for Rogers while there IS a connection to the Brotherhood for El-Sayed, but we digress.

Why are they asking Abdul El-Sayed to disavow the Muslim Brotherhood but they never ask Christians like Mike Rogers to disavow the KKK?????!! — Covie (@covie_93) October 18, 2026

Maybe it's a parody.

We hope so because if not ... woof.

@covie_93 Because Abul's sister has posted all about how much her family loves, supports, & is a part of Muslim Brotherhood, and Mike Rogers sister never has. You illiterate retard. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) October 19, 2026

*cough cough*

@covie_93 The KKK that was funded by the SPLC? https://t.co/jObEgNo1R0 — Cheesed Hammer (@CheesedHammer) October 19, 2026

@covie_93 Because Mike Rogers' sister never wrote a letter saying "Our family has always been KKK." — GoatFarmer (@S_W_Somerville) October 18, 2026

Umm ... yeah.

@covie_93 Because there is evidence Abdul has ties to the MB. No evidence Rogers is tied to your scenario, so that is a ridiculous comparison. — Believer n Liberty (@LibOhMatters) October 19, 2026

Ridiculous AND embarrassing, all in one.

@covie_93 I don't think his mom worked for the KKK in the 70s — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) October 18, 2026

@covie_93 Wait...are you saying the Muslim brotherhood is the KKK of Muslims? 🤔 — Wizzy Wiggy (@wizzy_wiggy) October 19, 2026

Interesting point.

If Rogers had family members in the KKK or Aryan Brotherhood it would be wall-to-wall coverage and every major outlet in the country would be hounding him relentlessly about it — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 19, 2026

And there's that as well.

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