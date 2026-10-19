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Whiny Lefty Wants to Know WHY Media Isn't Asking Mike Rogers About Connections to the KKK and HOOBOY

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 19, 2026 3:40 PM
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Whiny Lefty Wants to Know WHY Media Isn't Asking Mike Rogers About Connections to the KKK and HOOBOY
Meme

For the longest time, we have avoided writing about this account because if we're being honest, it just feels ... off. We see so many fake, troll, and bot accounts on X and typically we do not write about them UNLESS something they've posted has gone viral for being really awesome or really stupid.

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This post was REALLY stupid and so, here we are.

And we see the account is verified so what the heck.

Seems X user Covie wants to know why the media haven't been asking Mike Rogers about his connections to the KKK? We assume this is his attempt at whataboutism since media have been asking Abdul El-Sayed about his Muslim Brotherhood connection.

Of course, we all know there IS no connection to the KKK for Rogers while there IS a connection to the Brotherhood for El-Sayed, but we digress.

Maybe it's a parody.

We hope so because if not ... woof.

*cough cough*

Umm ... yeah.

Ridiculous AND embarrassing, all in one.

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Interesting point.

And there's that as well.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics X | DEMOCRAT PARTY | LIBERAL MEDIA | ABDUL EL-SAYED

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