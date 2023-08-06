Rick Wilson sets off BS detectors claiming a very SENIOR person from Trump's admin called him a 'patriot'

Rick Wilson claimed a very senior person from Trump's admin messaged him and called him (The Lincoln Project) a patriot.

Sure.

We totally believe that happened. NOT. BUT LET'S SAY just for shiznits and giggles, it did happen. That someone from Trump's administration did message him ... could it be Pence? Moochi? Kelly? A mystery person thinking Rick Wilson is a patriot would have to have oatmeal for brains.

Something rather stunning occurred during the course of this August 3rd edition of “The Breakdown” with Rick Wilson @TheRickWilson and Tara Setmayer @TaraSetmayer



A very, VERY senior member of the Trump administration — whom Rick Wilson agreed not to identify — sent a message… pic.twitter.com/T6RBrspHNy — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) August 6, 2023

See what we mean? SUUUUUURE.

Next thing you know, Rick will tell us all about his Canadian girlfriend that is TOTALLY REAL, and how it was her racist cooler in the boat, not his.

Ahem.

I got a message from a very, VERY senior member of NAMBLA - who I agreed not to identify - who said it’s Rick’s turn to bring snacks this week. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) August 6, 2023

Totally.

Considering how Rick runs his mouth calling everyone who doesn’t criticize Trump 24/7 “cowards” he’s oddly not doing the same with this “messenger”. No, I don’t believe him. https://t.co/b7GUi9QrlB — EEE (@EEElverhoy) August 6, 2023

Interestingly enough, supporters (the Left?) are less than impressed with this anonymous person coming forward ... but not really coming forward.

Stuff like this is worthless. Especially this far in. Only now this person comes out. Even if it’s Ivanka it isn’t shocking. We were told “Anonymous” was a high ranking Trump official. Before he reveled himself no one knew or cared who Miles Taylor was.

Not earth shattering. https://t.co/WBUpbSMkEF — Cork You Wine Club (@CorkYou) August 6, 2023

Whoever it was it does not matter. It they do not publicly call out the corrupt players it’s virtue signaling cowardice. https://t.co/UmCx1BoJyP — Kc (@Kayak_Chap) August 6, 2023

Unfortunately, this isn't actionable or verifiable.



There's enough hard evidence and whistle-blowing going on for us not to need to step into the "indistinguishable from malicious rumor" quagmire.



Pass. https://t.co/y8JtcnP82z — 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸 Monty Boa 🇺🇸🤝🇺🇦 (@MontyBoa99) August 6, 2023

Hearing Rick's Canadian girlfriend who is totally real and not at all made up much like this anonymous Trump official believes Rick and stuff.

Yeah, that's it.

***

Related:

'Thugs'. Julie Kelly BUSTS J6 case against Trump wide OPEN in thread covering damning revelation

Trash human/journo bragging about how hard he worked to cancel Noah Gragson goes SOOO wrong

It. Is. SO. On. --> Elon Musk deals fatal BLOW to the woke mob trying to cancel ANYONE on Twitter

***

Related:

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !