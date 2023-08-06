Rick Wilson sets off BS detectors claiming a very SENIOR person from Trump's admin called him a 'patriot'

Rick Wilson claimed a very senior person from Trump's admin messaged him and called him (The Lincoln Project) a patriot.
Sure.
We totally believe that happened. NOT. BUT LET'S SAY just for shiznits and giggles, it did happen. That someone from Trump's administration did message him ... could it be Pence? Moochi? Kelly? A mystery person thinking Rick Wilson is a patriot would have to have oatmeal for brains.
Something rather stunning occurred during the course of this August 3rd edition of “The Breakdown” with Rick Wilson @TheRickWilson and Tara Setmayer @TaraSetmayer— Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) August 6, 2023
A very, VERY senior member of the Trump administration — whom Rick Wilson agreed not to identify — sent a message… pic.twitter.com/T6RBrspHNy
See what we mean? SUUUUUURE.
Next thing you know, Rick will tell us all about his Canadian girlfriend that is TOTALLY REAL, and how it was her racist cooler in the boat, not his.
Ahem.
I got a message from a very, VERY senior member of NAMBLA - who I agreed not to identify - who said it’s Rick’s turn to bring snacks this week.— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) August 6, 2023
August 6, 2023
This totally happened. https://t.co/ninjEWVVO8— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) August 6, 2023
Totally.
Considering how Rick runs his mouth calling everyone who doesn’t criticize Trump 24/7 “cowards” he’s oddly not doing the same with this “messenger”. No, I don’t believe him. https://t.co/b7GUi9QrlB— EEE (@EEElverhoy) August 6, 2023
Interestingly enough, supporters (the Left?) are less than impressed with this anonymous person coming forward ... but not really coming forward.
Stuff like this is worthless. Especially this far in. Only now this person comes out. Even if it’s Ivanka it isn’t shocking. We were told “Anonymous” was a high ranking Trump official. Before he reveled himself no one knew or cared who Miles Taylor was.— Cork You Wine Club (@CorkYou) August 6, 2023
Not earth shattering. https://t.co/WBUpbSMkEF
Whoever it was it does not matter. It they do not publicly call out the corrupt players it’s virtue signaling cowardice. https://t.co/UmCx1BoJyP— Kc (@Kayak_Chap) August 6, 2023
Unfortunately, this isn't actionable or verifiable.— 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸 Monty Boa 🇺🇸🤝🇺🇦 (@MontyBoa99) August 6, 2023
There's enough hard evidence and whistle-blowing going on for us not to need to step into the "indistinguishable from malicious rumor" quagmire.
Pass. https://t.co/y8JtcnP82z
Hearing Rick's Canadian girlfriend who is totally real and not at all made up much like this anonymous Trump official believes Rick and stuff.
Yeah, that's it.
***
Related:
'Thugs'. Julie Kelly BUSTS J6 case against Trump wide OPEN in thread covering damning revelation
Trash human/journo bragging about how hard he worked to cancel Noah Gragson goes SOOO wrong
It. Is. SO. On. --> Elon Musk deals fatal BLOW to the woke mob trying to cancel ANYONE on Twitter
***
Related:
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !
Join the conversation as a VIP Member