Rick Wilson sets off BS detectors claiming a very SENIOR person from Trump's admin called him a 'patriot'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:48 AM on August 06, 2023

Rick Wilson claimed a very senior person from Trump's admin messaged him and called him (The Lincoln Project) a patriot.

Sure.

We totally believe that happened. NOT. BUT LET'S SAY just for shiznits and giggles, it did happen. That someone from Trump's administration did message him ... could it be Pence? Moochi? Kelly? A mystery person thinking Rick Wilson is a patriot would have to have oatmeal for brains.

See what we mean? SUUUUUURE.

Next thing you know, Rick will tell us all about his Canadian girlfriend that is TOTALLY REAL, and how it was her racist cooler in the boat, not his.

Ahem.

Totally.

Interestingly enough, supporters (the Left?) are less than impressed with this anonymous person coming forward ... but not really coming forward.

Hearing Rick's Canadian girlfriend who is totally real and not at all made up much like this anonymous Trump official believes Rick and stuff.

Yeah, that's it.

***

