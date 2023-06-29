LOVE the smell of schadenfreude in the morning! Lefties/Dems already calling to expand SCOTUS and LOL

Real or Fake? Ask Amy is Leftist insanity in black and white
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:56 PM on June 29, 2023
Meme

Welp, earlier today, SCOTUS told colleges they can't admit students based on their skin color anymore. You'd think this is a good thing but ... no. Seems our friends on the Left are always upset when things don't go their way ... especially those unconstitutional things.

Like Affirmative Action.

And as they always do when they don't get their way, they're throwing some epic temper tantrums and are, of course, calling to expand SCOTUS. There are a few things in life that are guaranteed: death, taxes, and the Left screaming to expand SCOTUS when they don't get their way.

Case in point:

They're so mad.

Sarah D

Guess Thomas got a little too honest for them. Poor things.

Or you know, stop supporting unconstitutional nonsense.

Seems pretty simple.

Fascinating that these people believe SCOTUS needs to be fixed when it abides by and adheres to the Constitution.

Says a lot about them and ain't none of it any good.

Wonder if they mean the one who can't define what a woman is.

Heh.

Chad Felix Greene summed it up best.

As long as SCOTUS agrees with them and votes the way they want, it's DEMOCRACY.

When they actually do their jobs and strike down things that are unconstitutional (many of which Democrats love like abortion and racism), they lose their minds. Would be funny if it wasn't so damn annoying.

***

