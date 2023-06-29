LOVE the smell of schadenfreude in the morning! Lefties/Dems already calling to expand SCOTUS and LOL

Welp, earlier today, SCOTUS told colleges they can't admit students based on their skin color anymore. You'd think this is a good thing but ... no. Seems our friends on the Left are always upset when things don't go their way ... especially those unconstitutional things.

Like Affirmative Action.

And as they always do when they don't get their way, they're throwing some epic temper tantrums and are, of course, calling to expand SCOTUS. There are a few things in life that are guaranteed: death, taxes, and the Left screaming to expand SCOTUS when they don't get their way.

Case in point:

We must expand the Supreme Court. Again. — Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) June 29, 2023

If we all show up to vote in 2024, we can win the Senate, win the White House, expand the court, and reverse every heinous, illegal, and unconstitutional ruling the Trump-appointed MAGA SCOTUS has ever made. Put all of your anger/despair/frustration into voting and winning BIG. — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) June 29, 2023

In 1869, Congress set the number of Supreme Court justices at 9 to align with the fact that there were 9 circuit courts.



There are now 13 circuit courts. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 29, 2023

EXPAND THE SUPREME COURT. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) June 29, 2023

They're so mad.

This is the face of a man who climbed the ladder of affirmative action to his present perch of power only to help destroy the very ladder on which he ascended. This is not only the mark of deep ingratitude & disavowal of history, but a withering betrayal of justice & democracy. pic.twitter.com/qtoLiOlQuy — Michael Eric Dyson (@MichaelEDyson) June 29, 2023

Guess Thomas got a little too honest for them. Poor things.

That and Roe. Time to expand the court. We can add 4 more justices according to the constitution. — Enact the Fairness Doctrine🌻🇺🇦 💙💙🌊🌊🐳 (@MorrowGirl2) June 29, 2023

Or you know, stop supporting unconstitutional nonsense.

Seems pretty simple.

Expand the Court.



Term limit the Court.



Put a binding code of ethics on the Court.



Fix the Court. — Joe Katz says #VoteNoInAugust (@joekatz45) June 29, 2023

Fascinating that these people believe SCOTUS needs to be fixed when it abides by and adheres to the Constitution.

Says a lot about them and ain't none of it any good.

Expand the court after you get rid of the corruptd ones marked below: pic.twitter.com/11NPOOldVn — Marc David Sahr-casm🌊🌊🌊🌊💔🟦🟧♿️🇺🇸☮️🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@MarcDSahr) June 29, 2023

Wonder if they mean the one who can't define what a woman is.

Heh.

Chad Felix Greene summed it up best.

The left:



A court blocks a state law they don't like.

'THIS IS DEMOCRACY IN ACTION!!'



The SCOTUS makes a ruling they don't like.

'WE ARE LIVING UNDER RIGHTWING FASCISM! EXPAND THE COURT! IGNORE THE RULING! DEMOCRACY IS AT STAKE!!' — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 29, 2023

As long as SCOTUS agrees with them and votes the way they want, it's DEMOCRACY.

When they actually do their jobs and strike down things that are unconstitutional (many of which Democrats love like abortion and racism), they lose their minds. Would be funny if it wasn't so damn annoying.

***

