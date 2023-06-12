Actress bringing the drama about Ron DeSantis at Tony Awards explains what the...
Harmeet K. Dhillon's thread NUKING Fox News for her friend and CLIENT, Tucker Carlson, is straight FIRE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:17 AM on June 12, 2023

So, we’re pretty sure Fox News done stepped in it.

Especially seeing threads like this one from Harmeet K. Dhillon calling Fox News OUT and defending her friend and CLIENT (key word here, folks), Tucker Carlson. Someone’s gonna get it …

And it ain’t Tucker.

Take a look:

From axios:

Fox News has sent a “cease and desist” letter to Tucker Carlson as he ramps up a competing series on Twitter that drew a combined 169 million views for its first two episodes, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The contract battle between Fox and its former top host — who was taken off the air in April, after the network’s historic Dominion settlement — has mighty repercussions for the conservative media ecosystem.

  • With “Tucker on Twitter,” Carlson and his growing production team are working to elevate Elon Musk’s social media site as a news platform.

Details: The cease-and-desist letter has “NOT FOR PUBLICATION” in bold at the top.

She continued:

It’s not a place for anyone who supports and believes in free speech.

True story.

What she said.

It does NOT look great for them right now.

Nope, not at all.

What did Tucker have on his Twitter spot? 20 million views? 40 million?

Cable can’t compete with that and Fox News knows it … and so does Elon Musk.

True.

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for Fox.

Which seems fair.

***

***

