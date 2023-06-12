Harmeet K. Dhillon's thread NUKING Fox News for her friend and CLIENT, Tucker Carlson, is straight FIRE

So, we’re pretty sure Fox News done stepped in it.

Especially seeing threads like this one from Harmeet K. Dhillon calling Fox News OUT and defending her friend and CLIENT (key word here, folks), Tucker Carlson. Someone’s gonna get it …

And it ain’t Tucker.

Take a look:

My friend and client @TuckerCarlson will not be silenced — by the far left or by Fox News. Scoop: Fox sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter https://t.co/1vUCMoQXOa — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 12, 2023

From axios:

Fox News has sent a “cease and desist” letter to Tucker Carlson as he ramps up a competing series on Twitter that drew a combined 169 million views for its first two episodes, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The contract battle between Fox and its former top host — who was taken off the air in April, after the network’s historic Dominion settlement — has mighty repercussions for the conservative media ecosystem. With “Tucker on Twitter,” Carlson and his growing production team are working to elevate Elon Musk’s social media site as a news platform. Details: The cease-and-desist letter has “NOT FOR PUBLICATION” in bold at the top.

She continued:

For all the friends who have been asking “why don’t we see you on Fox anymore?” — This is why. I am passionately committed to free speech and a free flow of information necessary for a free society. Until Fox stops trying to silence Tucker, it’s not a place for me. And I feel for… — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 12, 2023

It’s not a place for anyone who supports and believes in free speech.

True story.

3/ Also, where my meme wallahs at? Bring your best memes, folks! Go! — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 12, 2023

For all the members of Congress, culture warriors, “influencers,”@GOP officials — do you really want to air your views on a network that spits on its viewers, leaks oppo on its own talent, and even threatens former talent for speaking, for free, on @Twitter?! You have free will! — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 12, 2023

What she said.

This will be the end of @FoxNews . — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) June 12, 2023

It does NOT look great for them right now.

Nope, not at all.

They are jealous that on Twitter he has tens of times more viewers than on their network. — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 12, 2023

What did Tucker have on his Twitter spot? 20 million views? 40 million?

Cable can’t compete with that and Fox News knows it … and so does Elon Musk.

Well, this will be a real battle because he has the best attorney in the country. 🦊 — Yordie Sands 🌺 (@YordieSands) June 12, 2023

True.

Fox screwed up and they know it now. They fired Tucker as part of that fraudulent lawsuit. What a joke. Fox deserves what they get. — Z (@Zclove2bme) June 12, 2023

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for Fox.

Which seems fair.

***

Related:

Alyssa Milano pod producer’s swipe at Ben Shapiro over WH pride flag about how ‘he served’ BACKFIRES

She/Her Canadian attorney DROPPED for thread shaming women who don’t want men in their prisons

Video shows math teacher THREATENING students for calling her out over her Pride propaganda (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!