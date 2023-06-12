Eric Holder proves Trump indictment is POLITICAL and they'll never stop going after him (watch)

It's hard to take the Democrats/Lefties seriously when they claim what they're doing with this whole Trump indictment thing is all about JUSTICE, LAW, and 'protecting our democracy' when we see videos like this of them pushing for impeachment IF he's elected again.

You guys, seriously?! So even if he goes to court, beats these charges, and is once again elected by tens of millions of Americans, Eric Holder wants him impeached.

Again. What would that be, the third time? And we're willing to bet he's not alone.

These freakin' people. And they wonder why we don't trust anything they say or do.

Watch:

.@EricHolder: If Trump's elected again, "I would hope that impeachment proceedings might be … brought, and ultimately, he would be removed from office." pic.twitter.com/498KHFd3Zc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 12, 2023

Gosh, thanks for making it so crystal clear that this is indeed political, Eric. We weren't sure. *cough cough*

So MANY of us thought this was really all about upholding the law because nobody is supposedly above the law. Isn't that what they keep saying?

Unless, of course, their name is Hillary Clinton or Joe/Hunter Biden.

Ahem.

They’ve called for Trump impeachments since he was inaugurated in 2017🤷🏼‍♀️. pic.twitter.com/ag0baKBHeB — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) June 12, 2023

Yup, it's basically all they know how to do. We're reminded of a fairly horrible harpy screaming they would 'Impeach the Mother F**ker,' when she was first elected back in 2018. Heck, Jerry Nadler was bragging openly about doing it on a train in 2017.

But you know, it's all about justice and protecting our democracy.

TOTALLY.

I was keeping track for awhile:



101 Things Democrats Have Said Trump Could Be Impeached Forhttps://t.co/ULd9L2Ie15 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 12, 2023

Cripes.

We knew it was bad but not THAT bad.

These people are mental in the worst way.

So they are telling us their plan once again…… — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) June 12, 2023

They can't help it. They love to brag about the horrible things they do ... or will do.

It makes them feel important, like good little authoritarians.

Carlton “Fast & Furious” Banks https://t.co/J2vUpJnDqQ has thoughts about Donald J. Trump. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/QDtnquo0IE — Tom Kattman 💜 Scruffa (@TomKattman) June 12, 2023

Remember when he said he would investigate himself?

Good times.

how can anyone take this interview seriously? psaki interviewing holder on msnbc? — Cable Beard (@llcthecableguy) June 12, 2023

Only the already-brainwashed and brain-dead take this interview seriously.

The rest of us are just pointing and laughing.

Hence, it's on Twitchy.

***

