Alyssa Milano pod producer's swipe at Ben Shapiro over WH pride flag about how 'he served' BACKFIRES

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:40 AM on June 12, 2023

Ben Shapiro was far from the only conservative to call out Team Biden for the giant pride flag plastered to the front of the White House so Sleepy Joe would have a gloriously gay backdrop behind him as he rambled on about how gays are fighting for their lives and stuff and that no matter what, he’ll stand by them.

Honestly, this editor was more offended at the idea that the gay community is somehow IN DANGER and only Biden can save them than by the ridiculous flag on the White House but still.

Ben makes a solid point:

And since Ben made a solid point, the doorknobs of dumbas*ery were out front and center.

First up, the queen of dumbas*ery.

Thanks for making Ben’s point for him, JoJo.

Oops.

Yeah, there was a WHOLE lot of stupid on Ben’s tweet for having the nerve to remind everyone what flag really and truly represents us ALL. But you guys, this tweet from a self-described vet, writer, and ya’ know, producer of Alyssa Milano’s lame podcast, ‘Sorry, Not Sorry,’ took the stupid cake.

Recommended

The First Amendment (it has a Twitter account!) DECIMATES Jemele Hill with just three little words
Sam J.

Boy?

Really?

Now, this editor typically frowns on taking jabs at vets because well, it just doesn’t seem right. HOWEVER, when a vet uses their service as a shield to be a nasty troll … welp, that has to be called out. Ben J.’s tweet inspired a whole new level of trolling at his expense:

Gotta bring your A-Game when you come for Ben Shapiro, bro.

Even I got in on it … for shame.

And on.

And on.

And on.

Guess plenty of people were happy to presume what Ben J. served for.

Boy.

***

***

Tags: ALYSSA MILANO BEN SHAPIRO BIDEN PRIDE FLAG BEN JACKSON

