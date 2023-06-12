Alyssa Milano pod producer's swipe at Ben Shapiro over WH pride flag about how 'he served' BACKFIRES

Ben Shapiro was far from the only conservative to call out Team Biden for the giant pride flag plastered to the front of the White House so Sleepy Joe would have a gloriously gay backdrop behind him as he rambled on about how gays are fighting for their lives and stuff and that no matter what, he’ll stand by them.

Honestly, this editor was more offended at the idea that the gay community is somehow IN DANGER and only Biden can save them than by the ridiculous flag on the White House but still.

Ben makes a solid point:

Not one American soldier fought and bled for this flag. Not one American taxpayer paid taxes to the government of this flag. Not one law has been passed under a government elected under under this flag. The ideological coup is complete. https://t.co/Sl2pURwID1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 11, 2023

And since Ben made a solid point, the doorknobs of dumbas*ery were out front and center.

First up, the queen of dumbas*ery.

I don’t remember you being upset when that same building (OUR building) was used as a campaign backdrop in an effort to re-elect a man tens of millions of us did NOT vote for. pic.twitter.com/bOrkeobiK3 — Jo🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) June 11, 2023

Thanks for making Ben’s point for him, JoJo.

There are tens of millions of people who don't identify as being a part of the LGBTQ community, either. You've kind of made the point that the only flag that should ever fly on the White House is the American flag, as it represents all of us, equally. — Courtenay (@trappedspaces) June 11, 2023

Oops.

Yeah, there was a WHOLE lot of stupid on Ben’s tweet for having the nerve to remind everyone what flag really and truly represents us ALL. But you guys, this tweet from a self-described vet, writer, and ya’ know, producer of Alyssa Milano’s lame podcast, ‘Sorry, Not Sorry,’ took the stupid cake.

I served. You did not. Don’t you DARE presume to tell me what I served for, boy. https://t.co/ctoa17pXmN — Ben Jackson (@BJacksonWrites) June 11, 2023

Boy?

Really?

Now, this editor typically frowns on taking jabs at vets because well, it just doesn’t seem right. HOWEVER, when a vet uses their service as a shield to be a nasty troll … welp, that has to be called out. Ben J.’s tweet inspired a whole new level of trolling at his expense:

I served. You did not. Don’t you DARE presume to tell me what I served for, boy. pic.twitter.com/afilyMR3Hv — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) June 12, 2023

Gotta bring your A-Game when you come for Ben Shapiro, bro.

I served. You did not. Don’t you DARE presume to tell me what I served for, boy. https://t.co/FTLNWKF4Cz pic.twitter.com/WPYwpJRnB5 — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) June 12, 2023

RX I served. You did not. Don’t you DARE presume to tell me what I served for, boy. https://t.co/zNDwL93puP pic.twitter.com/I1BDpD1bCI — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 12, 2023

Even I got in on it … for shame.

I served. You did not. Don’t you DARE presume to tell me what I served for, boy. https://t.co/8AQ0MqTpVG pic.twitter.com/b0xUzeu6QZ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 12, 2023

I served. You did not. Don’t you DARE presume to tell me what I served for, boy. https://t.co/vIitVo8nIu pic.twitter.com/inCYrRsThj — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) June 12, 2023

I served. You did not. Don’t you DARE presume to tell me what I served for, boy.

(Soft serve that is. 😂🍦 It’s harder than you think!) https://t.co/rf44JoM0dO pic.twitter.com/w0mwBUFBVF — ☆꧁༒☬Ĥόкυ☬༒꧂☆ (@RaeOfHope808) June 12, 2023

I served. You did not. Double fault. Love-15. Boy. pic.twitter.com/wqjxSWrxAO — Sir Guy of Gisbourne 🦅 (@SirGuyGisbourne) June 12, 2023

I served. You did not. Don’t you DARE presume to tell me what I served for, boy. (Hail, Caesar!) https://t.co/eb5kk5M1GR pic.twitter.com/JGILlXAW7J — Thomas ☕️ (@tomas_coffee) June 12, 2023

I served. You did not. Don’t you DARE presume to tell me what I served for, boy. https://t.co/w4C9PxYLwO pic.twitter.com/9NpyuG2Xuv — Turtle (@ElctrcTrtleLnd) June 12, 2023

I served. You did not. Don't you DARE presume to something somthing….and whatever n shit https://t.co/7mDcOjRQE4 pic.twitter.com/bT8piLU8So — 🕯💀Happy Grey Or Black💀🕯 (@Spurting_Wound) June 12, 2023

And on.

And on.

And on.

Guess plenty of people were happy to presume what Ben J. served for.

Boy.

***

