Video shows math teacher THREATENING students for calling her out over her Pride propaganda (watch)

Listening to these students calling their MATH TEACHER out for showing them Pride Month propaganda? And then her THREATENING THEM with punishment for not wanting to watch it? HOOboy … THIS is what’s pissing people off.

They can try and pretend people are just being big meanies to the gay community or whatever, but this right here, this leaked video, is what so many Americans oppose. She’s not only showing it in a math class but threatening them for ‘acting inappropriately’ when they don’t want to watch it.

Watch this:

A teacher threatening kids who don’t want to be indoctrinated. Wow.

Hear one student ask, ‘Why would you let kids watch this’?

Excellent question.

We knew it was bad but wow wow.

Wonder how their math scores look.

I can't imagine why Edison high school of Huntington Beach is ranked 35th out of 88 in STEM in Orange County. https://t.co/G4GUPfmhJE — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) June 11, 2023

Yikes.

Hope for the future. The fringe has pushed too far. https://t.co/MK35mZwZhr — His Eminence 👑 🥥🐇 (@his_eminence_j) June 11, 2023

Hey, this is a great point. Kids are pushing BACK on the teachers … there may be hope after all.

This is actually a white pill. Hear the why’s? The kids see the propaganda. This generation is open and accepting of other’s preferences, but they are aware of a cringe propaganda effort being directed at them in this class and they aren’t interested. https://t.co/xGgrdsWmLF — Cyber Hootenanny Wanderer (@hootwanderer) June 11, 2023

This is the way the left indoctrinates your kids….. https://t.co/4eXsm4IXeu — steve ast (@Steveast11) June 11, 2023

This would be inappropriate for any class, in our humble opinion.

Teach them to read, write, and do math.

Why complicate it with LGBTQ nonsense?

You will watch male members intertwine or Saturday School for the lot of ya! And you’ll like it, too!!

😳 — Bet_onit (@Bet_onit) June 11, 2023

The teacher warns the kids about being "inappropriate " 🤦‍♂️ — Treasure Hunter (@SlickRock2) June 11, 2023

It would be funny if it weren’t so damn scary.

