Video shows math teacher THREATENING students for calling her out over her Pride propaganda (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:33 AM on June 11, 2023

Listening to these students calling their MATH TEACHER out for showing them Pride Month propaganda? And then her THREATENING THEM with punishment for not wanting to watch it? HOOboy … THIS is what’s pissing people off.

They can try and pretend people are just being big meanies to the gay community or whatever, but this right here, this leaked video, is what so many Americans oppose. She’s not only showing it in a math class but threatening them for ‘acting inappropriately’ when they don’t want to watch it.

Watch this:

A teacher threatening kids who don’t want to be indoctrinated. Wow.

Hear one student ask, ‘Why would you let kids watch this’?

Excellent question.

We knew it was bad but wow wow.

Wonder how their math scores look.

Yikes.

Hey, this is a great point. Kids are pushing BACK on the teachers … there may be hope after all.

Doug P.

This would be inappropriate for any class, in our humble opinion.

Teach them to read, write, and do math.

Why complicate it with LGBTQ nonsense?

It would be funny if it weren’t so damn scary.

***

