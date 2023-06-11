Home Depot founder TRIGGERS young, fat, lazy, stupid Dems by calling them young, fat, lazy, and stupid

Actress bringing the drama about Ron DeSantis at Tony Awards explains what the...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on June 11, 2023

BREAKING: TRUTH HURTS.

Erica March (who we’re still not convinced is an actual, real person) calls herself a proud Democrat who allegedly worked to help get Biden elected. Hey, if she’s proud of what they’ve done to this country we suppose that’s on her.

But freaking out because the founder of The Home Depot got a little bit too honest about young people?

WOOF.

This wouldn’t actually bother Erica if it didn’t hit a little too close to home. Young people who are not fat, lazy, and stupid aren’t offended by this tweet.

Says a lot about her, eh?

Guess how this went over:

We could definitely use a few more air filters and trash bags … ahem.

He. Ain’t. Lyin’.

See, truth hurts.

Ouch.

All the ouch.

But accurate.

But you young, fat, lazy, stupid Democrats go ahead and boycott. Go for it.

***

