Now that President Sippy Cup has officially announced he’s running for reelection in 2024, I thought I’d go back to his infamous, terrifying “red” speech and pull some of the things he said about those of us he disagrees with to remind everyone just how dangerous this old-timer pretending he’s our kindly Uncle Joe really is.

Especially since he wants to run on “individual freedoms.”

Yeah, I laughed too.

Here are some of the highlights (or maybe I should call them low lights). Note, Biden tried to pretend he was just talking about those SUPER evil Republicans who support Trump, he went so far as to otherize them with the whole “MAGA” thing, but ultimately he meant all Republicans. Heck, he meant anyone who disagrees with him.

Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.

Now, I want to be very clear — (applause) — very clear up front: Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology. But there is no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country.

Because you know, putting America first is a threat to … America.

But wait, there’s more!

And here, in my view, is what is true: MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people.

They refuse to accept the results of a free election. And they’re working right now, as I speak, in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.

No, they were working to protect upcoming elections but whatever…

MAGA forces are determined to take this country backward — backward to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.

Man, he really wants to pretend he’s some sort of hero by battling mean, evil, backward MAGA Republicans. Wonder if anyone in his inner circle realized Biden was against gay marriage while Trump actually came into the White House supporting it? Probably not.

So he rambled on and on and said a bunch of other stupid stuff about MAGA Republicans, but this right here, this is the one that bugs me the most.

Democrats, independents, mainstream Republicans: We must be stronger, more determined, and more committed to saving American democracy than MAGA Republicans are to — to destroying American democracy.

You know that old fart has nothing to run on and has accomplished nothing when all he can push is fear, division, and the idea that Americans are working to destroy democracy because they don’t agree with him. That seems like the furthest thing from promoting democracy that I can think of.

The guy is a train wreck, and I’m not saying that to be funny. He is well and truly wrecking our country…and we must do everything we can to stop him.

Republicans have to do everything they can. Independents, Libertarians…we all need to work together and defeat Biden and the DNC machine next year because if we don’t, I’m not sure what happens. I know, politicians are always saying, THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT ELECTION OF OUR LIVES, and then the people cheer and vote for the same ol’ same ol’, but part of me really does believe that this one IS the most important. Honestly, I’m not sure this country can take another four years of the Biden/Obama/Rice/Whatever administration. So we start the work NOW. All of us together.

For me and all of us here at Twitchy and Townhall, the way we do our part is by offering up the most honest coverage possible. The kind of coverage that gets us suppressed and even censored. Yes, you’ve heard this from me before, but now more than ever, we need your support. When you sign up for a Twitchy VIP membership, you are helping us tell the truth this administration does not want to be told…yes, since we’re Twitchy, you’re helping us give President Silver Alert the finger as well. And since I know things are very tight for many of us right now, we are offering 50% off your membership when you use the code STOPJOE24.

I know we’re living in scary times, but I also know we can get through this together, especially when we’re IN IT together. We got this.

Thanks, as always, to our current VIP Members; you guys keep us going in more ways than you even know. – Sam