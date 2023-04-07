Poor Justin Jones, he was just trying to overthrow the government and stuff. Look at that from Victor Shi, using the smiley happy headshot of Jones … wonder why he didn’t use the pic of Jones disrupting the government with a bullhorn.

Almost as if Shi is deliberately misrepresenting what actually happened and what it really looked like.

Surely, a Biden guy like Shi would never do that.

NEVER.

This is Justin Jones. Tennessee Republicans just voted to expel him from the House because he protested against gun violence. Young people are watching. The world is watching. Republicans are going to regret this and pay the consequences. We stand with you, Rep. Jones. pic.twitter.com/LgGBeuQBt5 — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) April 6, 2023

Nice try, Vic.

But this is what it really looked like:

This is Justin Jones. Tennessee Republicans just voted to expel him from the House because he committed an insurrection. https://t.co/JtsopyTpne pic.twitter.com/mixyWSRGXo — Dr Strangetweet is out (@lone_rides) April 6, 2023

Oopsie.

Sorry Democrats, you don’t get to claim people who simply went INTO THE CAPITOL are insurrectionists but then pretend this Jones guy shouldn’t have been expelled for literally disrupting government business. You can’t have it both ways. We know, the media sure doesn’t hold you accountable for being hypocritical a-holes but we all see you anyway.

What he did was worse that 1/6 because he was an elected official leading an insurrection of his government by using his office. — CarolinaDriver (@DriverCarolina) April 6, 2023

Again, we didn’t make these rules, Justin’s own party did.

We keep trying to warn them but NOPE.

***

