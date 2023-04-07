Poor Justin Jones, he was just trying to overthrow the government and stuff. Look at that from Victor Shi, using the smiley happy headshot of Jones … wonder why he didn’t use the pic of Jones disrupting the government with a bullhorn.

Almost as if Shi is deliberately misrepresenting what actually happened and what it really looked like.

Surely, a Biden guy like Shi would never do that.

NEVER.

Nice try, Vic.

Trending

But this is what it really looked like:

Oopsie.

Sorry Democrats, you don’t get to claim people who simply went INTO THE CAPITOL are insurrectionists but then pretend this Jones guy shouldn’t have been expelled for literally disrupting government business. You can’t have it both ways. We know, the media sure doesn’t hold you accountable for being hypocritical a-holes but we all see you anyway.

Again, we didn’t make these rules, Justin’s own party did.

We keep trying to warn them but NOPE.

***

Related:

Riley Gaines assaulted at SFSU by man in dress for DARING to stand up for #WomensRights (watch)

Michael Shellenberger tells ‘censorship Karens’ targeting #TwitterFiles journos to BRING IT ON (thread)

Obama lecturing Tennessee Republicans about ‘silencing those they disagree with’ goes SO wrong

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Justin JonesTennesseeVictor Shi