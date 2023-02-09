People losing their minds over Hogwarts Legacy … smh

We’ve covered a lot of meltdowns and woke mobs over the years and this sad little REEEEE from the trans movement trying to cancel the game because of mean ol’ J.K. Rowling is pretty run-of-the-mill HOWEVER, this bit from TikToker @hazamama86 is pretty damn spectacular.

He makes them all look like morons.

Granted, it didn’t take much but this is so great.

Watch:

We love how ‘sweaty’ the activist gets as he makes more and more points.

Heh.

Oh, FYI:

Trending

Hey, gotta give him credit, right?

Rowling refuses to surrender ‘women’ to the trans movement so you know, that makes her transphobic and stuff.

Because it’s easy to throw a fit over them.

Oh, and cue the cartoon avis showing up to complain at him:

Such amazing arguments.

Kidding.

But for the most part, people really enjoyed the video and agreed …

Ain’t that the truth?

***

