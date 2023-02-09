People losing their minds over Hogwarts Legacy … smh

We’ve covered a lot of meltdowns and woke mobs over the years and this sad little REEEEE from the trans movement trying to cancel the game because of mean ol’ J.K. Rowling is pretty run-of-the-mill HOWEVER, this bit from TikToker @hazamama86 is pretty damn spectacular.

He makes them all look like morons.

Granted, it didn’t take much but this is so great.

Dude hits the nail on the head on how I feel about this whole Hogwarts Legacy BS that's been going around. pic.twitter.com/e3Mtpq7jcw — ᛈᛟᛈᛖ ᛟᚠ ᛏᚺᛖ ᚹᚨᚠᛚᛖᛋ (@PopeWaffles) February 8, 2023

We love how ‘sweaty’ the activist gets as he makes more and more points.

If you like it, give @MightyKeef a follow since it's his video. — ᛈᛟᛈᛖ ᛟᚠ ᛏᚺᛖ ᚹᚨᚠᛚᛖᛋ (@PopeWaffles) February 9, 2023

Plus no one can ever seem to say what JK Rowling did or said that was transphobic! It’s a total mystery 🤷‍♀️ — Jo (@joanneharris_) February 9, 2023

Rowling refuses to surrender ‘women’ to the trans movement so you know, that makes her transphobic and stuff.

videogames have always been a target for some random reason — hierophant (@hierophant5154) February 9, 2023

Because it’s easy to throw a fit over them.

Oh, and cue the cartoon avis showing up to complain at him:

Completely missing the point but okay buddy 💕 — 💖🏳️‍⚧️Lisa (they/them)🏳️‍⚧️💖 (@LisaIsThyName) February 9, 2023

The reason it's easier to attack this game, and btw, this guy is wrong, she does have some input and has helped the team with, is because not everyone can just fly and go to x, y or z. It's less money to do the same. I do agree, if people buy it, don't bully them. — Jerric the Radio Demon 🔞🐀 (@THICCUSMAXIMUS) February 9, 2023

Yeah, that line of argument is so old it's a cliche. pic.twitter.com/fs9pN2mK42 — B.Tolputt 🌐 (@bentsolutionsau) February 9, 2023

Such amazing arguments.

But for the most part, people really enjoyed the video and agreed …

Absolutely amazing sums up alot of Twitter. Our lives are so rich and boring that it's almost what looks like to me a sport or game to hurt and divide not actually realizing that there are other humans that recieve that negativity and diffuse it on the next person down the line. — Naughty Thot (@NaughtyOne976) February 9, 2023

It's ironic how the Trans 'allies' have done more harm to the public's views on trans people than JK's original tweets ever did — BallSaq (@BallSaq11) February 9, 2023

Ain’t that the truth?

