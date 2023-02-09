Democrats thought they had a REAL gotcha with their story about the Trump administration asking Twitter to remove one tweet. ONE. And the tweet was just a bunch of bullying nonsense from Chrissy Teigen.

Seems a silly thing to want removed but whatever. It’s still NOTHING like what we’ve seen about Adam Schiff and other elected Democrats manipulating Twitter to hide certain stories, messages, ideas, and even impact and influence elections.

Matt Taibbi was good enough to mock them all.

I reported in #TwitterFiles 1 there had been requests from the Trump White House. Then we showed agencies like the FBI sent spreadsheets with thousands of names at a time. And Adam Schiff’s office asked that ALL SEARCHES of his office be blocked. But sure, Chrissy Teigen. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) February 8, 2023

BUT CHRISSY TEIGEN … lol

Sad, silly Democrats. That was the best they had? We have evidence that an elected official used his government seat to silence the press LITERALLY breaking the journo’s first amendment rights BUT you know, Trump didn’t like Chrissy’s tweet so that’s the same thing.

Holy Hell.

The lefties are putting on the greatest exhibition of "la la la I can't hear you" in recent memory. — TexasThomist (@TexasThomist) February 9, 2023

Because they really really really don’t want to admit that us crazies on the Right were RIGHT when we said we were being censored. They’d also have to admit that maybe, just maybe their political ideas and persuasions aren’t nearly as popular as they thought.

It’s comical really. The Left has become a meme of itself. — Myrddin the Weathered (@ynyfrwydrnawr) February 8, 2023

In 2019 I asked Adam Schiff to tell everyone what he did in Prague. Then I went to Twitmo for years, and Schiff immediately had Wiki purge all references to Prague, you know as all innocent people do. Ask him about Prague — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) February 8, 2023

Ok, so now we hope Taibbi will look into Schiff and Prague.

They say "whataboutism!" in one breath and then "what about trump" the next. Pick one, guys. — Jake Hill (@JakeHil27598585) February 8, 2023

Schiff is a criminal. https://t.co/wGf3a4SF4r — Truth Ninja (@TruthNinja316) February 9, 2023

Something like that.

