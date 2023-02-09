Democrats thought they had a REAL gotcha with their story about the Trump administration asking Twitter to remove one tweet. ONE. And the tweet was just a bunch of bullying nonsense from Chrissy Teigen.

Seems a silly thing to want removed but whatever. It’s still NOTHING like what we’ve seen about Adam Schiff and other elected Democrats manipulating Twitter to hide certain stories, messages, ideas, and even impact and influence elections.

Matt Taibbi was good enough to mock them all.

BUT CHRISSY TEIGEN … lol

Sad, silly Democrats. That was the best they had? We have evidence that an elected official used his government seat to silence the press LITERALLY breaking the journo’s first amendment rights BUT you know, Trump didn’t like Chrissy’s tweet so that’s the same thing.

Holy Hell.

Because they really really really don’t want to admit that us crazies on the Right were RIGHT when we said we were being censored. They’d also have to admit that maybe, just maybe their political ideas and persuasions aren’t nearly as popular as they thought.

Ok, so now we hope Taibbi will look into Schiff and Prague.

Something like that.

***

***

