We knew our pals on the Left weren’t fans of the Constitution but REALLY?

Hope Aaron Rupar can recover from watching elected officials in America read the most important document in our history. Poor lil guy.

oh goodness they're reading the Constitution on the House floor pic.twitter.com/rK9EEogTP3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 7, 2023

It’s about time someone in that chamber did.

Now, if they break out some puppets and crayons maybe even AOC will be able to understand it. Ok, maybe not.

Hey, we’re trying to be nice here, dammit.

Others were not so nice about Aaron’s tweet …

It's funny — and super revealing — that this is a threat to you. 🤣🤣🤣 — Ultra Silky Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 7, 2023

Imagine being this triggered by the document that ensures you the freedom to be triggered by the document that ensures you the freedom to be triggered. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 7, 2023

That’s a whole lot of triggering.

Considering #PresidentSilverAlert's nominees to the Federal Court were having such trouble with it, maybe the House Leadership thought some might need a refresher. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 7, 2023

HEY MAN, THEY’RE NOT BIOLOGISTS.

What do you expect?!

Wait, that doesn’t work. Or does it?

Need to get it entered into the congressional record. — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) February 7, 2023

You should take a listen pal. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) February 7, 2023

And? — ☘️Tabatha- SSG Ginger (ret) 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) February 7, 2023

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. — M.C (@CommonYourSense) February 7, 2023

Excellent. Should be required every day. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) February 7, 2023

Good. It will be the first time a bunch of them have heard it. — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) February 7, 2023

Of course this would be upsetting to Aaron https://t.co/dtMSqV2K7P — Fiscal Therapist (@BigLifeMark) February 7, 2023

The left when you merely mention the Constitution… https://t.co/nwKvHaJg8m pic.twitter.com/gGICVLN1H0 — Hugh Hark (@HarkHugh) February 7, 2023

It burns. IT BUUUUURNS.

I hope the Dems survive this.

They seem to be struggling. https://t.co/QtOffug4rg — Mallen2022 (@A2100Michael) February 7, 2023

Reacting like Damien heading into the church. https://t.co/93niofv6Af — Holden (@Holden114) February 7, 2023

Are you going to be okay? https://t.co/uIlE1sUUk3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 7, 2023

Is Aaron EVER ok?

