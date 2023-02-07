We knew our pals on the Left weren’t fans of the Constitution but REALLY?

Hope Aaron Rupar can recover from watching elected officials in America read the most important document in our history. Poor lil guy.

*all the eye rolls*

It’s about time someone in that chamber did.

Now, if they break out some puppets and crayons maybe even AOC will be able to understand it. Ok, maybe not.

Hey, we’re trying to be nice here, dammit.

Others were not so nice about Aaron’s tweet …

Funny.

Super revealing.

That works.

Trending

That’s a whole lot of triggering.

HEY MAN, THEY’RE NOT BIOLOGISTS.

What do you expect?!

Wait, that doesn’t work. Or does it?

Seriously.

Us too.

It burns. IT BUUUUURNS.

Is Aaron EVER ok?

***

Related:

Kevin McCarthy makes Nancy Pelosi look even WORSE explaining why he won’t tear up Biden’s SOTU speech

Elon Musk holds a BRUTAL mirror up to UN threatening a ‘call for action’ against Internet mis/disinfo

Christina Pushaw puts a hurtin’ on Antony Blinken for LAUGHABLE tweet on female genital mutilation

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Aaron RuparConstitutionGOPHouse