Florida weighs mandating menstrual cycle details for female athletes | AP News https://t.co/7ACvkA651n — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) February 4, 2023

Government should stay out of personal and familial health decisions… but under penalty of law, you must have your daughter track and report her periods? What am I missing? Seriously? — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) February 4, 2023

He does realize this is pretty typical in like 40+ states, right?

Is he going after them?

Or is this about DeSantis?

We’re being facetious, we know it’s about DeSantis … just sayin’.

Bro, this is done in 40 states + DC. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 5, 2023

See?

Serious question- if this was such a slam dunk common sense thing to do, why did 80% of the other states do it so much sooner? And why did FL decide to finally do it now? — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) February 5, 2023

Still. Digging.

Florida’s always asked. Most states make it mandatory. Florida currently has it as “optional.” The board, which is a private non-profit, is talking about making it mandatory. It’s in the news right now because people are dumb. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 5, 2023

People are trying to make this something it isn’t — Oh No Its Lolo (@LondonBritches) February 5, 2023

They’re trying to make DeSantis scarier than Trump.

That’s it.

It’s been a full day, but guess what, Jerome? There’s still time to delete this. There’s also still time for you to tell Twitter you were wrong. — Ultra Silky Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 5, 2023

Too late now.

He’s been Twitchied.

Dude, you got fact checked with a "False" by AP. pic.twitter.com/BdAlduMgVj — Krusty White Dude 🐊🐾 (@Florida_Veteran) February 5, 2023

you're missing the entire context of the article you linked to.. pic.twitter.com/gMYHR5Ccz4 — Robert Luther (@RobertLutherFL) February 5, 2023

BUT DESANTIS!

You supported the government mandating jabs on our sons and daughters. — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) February 5, 2023

Tell me you didn't read the article without telling me you didn't read the article. pic.twitter.com/IvLewLLa3y — Kelley K (@KelleyKga) February 4, 2023

Did you actually read the article? It is a fact checking article where they state that the claim is FALSE! If you're going to have an opinion on something, probably a good idea to know what that something actually is! 🤦‍♂️ — Tristan (@tristanoconnell) February 5, 2023

Again, the State isn't tracking. It's exclusively for healthcare providers and parents. — Ping Wingling (@PingWingery) February 5, 2023

Yeah, he really should’ve deleted this.

Did you actually READ what you posted? — Annyka (@AnnykaV) February 4, 2023

LOL You really screwed the pooch on this one, "Doc." Maybe you should actually do "Dr." stuff instead of "Equity" pandering. — JohnQueueToo (@JohnQueueToo) February 5, 2023

C’mon now.

Not like he’s a biologist you guys.

***

